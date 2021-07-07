lily

Umbrella Market

The Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market is held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 25 at Five Points Plaza at the corner of Fifth and Evans streets. The open-air market features farmers’ market-style array of goods and hand-crafted items, along with musical entertainment, food and beer. Visit uptowngreenville.com.

Legion bingo

American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive off Greenville Boulevard between Azteca and the Golden Corral. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.

Business after hours

The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its Business After Hours at 5:30 p.m. July 15 at the Legacy at Fire Tower, 611 Legacy Court Winterville. The networking event allows members to mix in a relaxed social atmosphere. Refreshments are provided. Register at www.greenvillenc.org/events/july-business-after-hours.

Winterville concert

The Winterville Parks and Recreation Summer Concert Series will host Trainwreck from 7-10 p.m. July 16 at the amphitheater, 332 Sylvania St. Admission is free. Visit Visit wintervillenc.com.

‘Frozen 2’

The Winterville Parks and Recreation Summer Movie Series will present “Frozen 2” at dusk July 24 at the park amphitheater, 332 Sylvania St. Admission is free, and refreshments are available for sale. Visit wintervillenc.com.


Movies on the lawn

ECU’s Division of Student Affairs will host its Movies on the Lawn series at 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays in July outside the Main Campus Student Center, 501 E. Tenth St. Movies will be shown on 24-by-42-foot outdoor Pirate Vision screen outside the student center. Movies include “Frozen II” on July 10, “Aladdin” (2019 live action film) on July 17, “Madagascar” on July 24 and “Soul” on July 31. The series is free and open to the public. The movies will play rain or shine and visitors can park for $1 per hour in the parking deck next to the student center, or in any of the campus lots. Pets must be leashed, and no alcohol is allowed.

Med instead of meds

A team of Family and Consumer Sciences agents with the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service will offer a free, six-week virtual Med Instead of Meds series noon to 1 p.m. on Thursdays starting July 22. The class will show participants how to follow the Mediterranean diet to a healthier lifestyle. Registration required at go.ncsu.edu/medinsteadofmeds-registration. Call agent Taneisha Armstrong 902-1714 or email her at taneisha_armstrong@ncsu.edu for more information or visit https://pitt.ces.ncsu.edu/.../free-med-instead-of-meds.

Food giveaway

The St. Vincent de Paul Society will provide food bags curbside at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2700 E. Fourth St., from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday. Food is distributed every other Tuesday.

Pet fostering

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Road, is in need of foster families provide temporary care for kittens, puppies, dogs and cats. Some animals may only need a home for several days, while others may need several months of care. For more information, visit hsecarolina.org/become-a-foster.

Drive-through food pantry

The Benevolence Food Pantry at The Memorial Baptist Church will hold a drive-through food service 1-3 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. The event provides boxes and bags of food including fresh and frozen meats. The church is located at 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd. Call 714-7373 for information.

