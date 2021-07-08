So you’re all upset about the increase in gun violence in America? Do you know where the hoodlums are getting all those guns? They get them from the “law-abiding” gun collector-hoarders. The hoarders very rarely use a gun on an intruder. The hoodlums just wait until no one’s at home and steal them. Then they end up on the street and therein lies the problem.

How times change. Years ago if an Olympic athlete was caught smoking dope it would be an automatic suspension without anyone disagreeing with the decision. Now we are trending toward legalizing drugs so there is a hue and cry that the athlete should not be suspended. I’m thinking this sends a message to the kids that smoking those left-handed cigarettes is not bad at all. And what about following the rules of the game?

BYH to the North Carolina legislature for considering joining 36 other states in the legalization of medical cannabis, although unnecessarily restrictive. We can thank Nixon for the politically motivated, deliberate misclassification of cannabis as a Schedule I substance. His own 1972 Shafer Commission study recommended its removal from the list and properly classifying it alongside alcohol.

BYH to the inconsiderate people who live in residential neighborhoods and set off fireworks. Some of us still have jobs that we work no matter what holiday it is. I am lying here in bed at 9:30 hearing them and wondering when they will stop since I have to get up at 4:30 a.m. for my job at the hospital.

A big thank goes out to the Farmville bicycle man for organizing one of the most unifying, fun and healthy activities I have ever seen in Farmville — a community Fourth of July bike ride and stroll. Well done! You should be proud and on the town board for all that you do.

BYH and congratulations to Virginia for legalizing a naturally growing plant and what we can do with it in the “land of the free.” It’s all vodka: we can either be free to alter our consciousness or not. Picking and choosing what’s OK and not OK makes no sense and smacks of arbitrary hypocrisy. I hope North Carolina joins the 21st century soon, and when they see the potential tax revenues, that may do it.

Well bless my heart. I see all kinds of ignorance, stupidity and selfishness here in this column. For instance, one just wrote Election Day should be one day; show an ID and bring your own water. This does not factor in Republicans acting in bad faith to choose who gets to vote easier, like accepting concealed carry permits but not college IDs. I don’t want people in charge put there by people like that.

Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.