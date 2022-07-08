Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Outdoor movie
Winterville Recreation and Parks will show the film “Space Jam A New Legacy” at 9 p.m. today at the park amphitheater, 332 Sylvania St. There is no admission charge. Refreshments will be sold. Visit wintervillenc.com.
Greenville pool
The new Greenville Outdoor Aquatic Center, 400 Nash St., is open for public swimming 1:30-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Daily fees are $4 for residents, $6 for non residents. Children under age 1 are free with paid adult. Season passes are $30/$45 for individuals and $60/$90 for families up to six. Call 329-4563.
Splash parks
Splashpoint, a sprayground located at the Dream Park on Chestnut Street in Greenville, is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon-6 p.m. Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Call 329-4567.
Ayden’s Mary Alice Davenport Splash Pad, 3869 Jolly Road, is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Aug. 28 and Sept. 3-5. Admission is $2 per child, and all children must be accompanied by an adult. Water shoes are required. Call 481-5837.
Farmville’s splash pad at J.Y. Monk Park, 3433 Park St., is open 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-6 p.m. on Sunday. Admission to the park is free.
VFW Bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds its bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.
Food distributions
St. Peter’s Developmental Center, 1295 E. Mumford Road, will hold a drive-through food box giveaway 9-11 a.m. Saturday. Call 325-4162.
The St. James United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 2000 Forest Hill Circle, distributes bags of fresh produce and baked goods along with bags of nonperishable starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Call 752-6154.
Give blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. today-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations.
Whiteplains Church Ministries, 748 Edward St., Belhaven, 1-6 p.m., July 10.
The Heritage at Arlington, 2700 Arlington Blvd., 2-6 p.m., July 11.
The Blind Center, 219 N. Harvey St., Washington, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., July 12.
Kinetic Physical Therapy & Wellness, 1540 E. Arlington Blvd., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 16.
Bear Grass Presbyterian Church, 6441 E. Bear Grass Road, 2-6 p.m., July 17.
Jamesville Fire Department and EMS, 1035 Hayes St., noon-4:30 p.m., July 17.
Free Gospel Church, 145 Free Gospel Road, Snow Hill, 2-6 p.m., July 18.
First Baptist Church, 113 North Harvey St., Washington, 1-5 p.m. July 19.
St. Clair’s Church of Christ, 9814 N.C. 99 South, Bath, 2-7 p.m. July 19.
Adopt a street
The City of Greenville is looking for volunteers to participate in the city’s Adopt-a-City Street litter-removal initiative. To learn more, call 329-4522 or visit greenvillenc.gov/government/public-works/adopt-a-city-street-program.
Power Lunch
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its July Power Luncheon from noon-1 p.m. on July 19 at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The event will feature Michael Schwartz, East Carolina University head men’s basketball coach. It is $25 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Register by July 18 at greenvillenc.org.