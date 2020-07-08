Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is offering A fall gardening class will be held 2-3 p.m. today. Learn the whats, whys and hows from Hannah Smith from the Pitt County Cooperative Extension Agency. A blood drive will be held 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday. COVID-19 antibody testing will be offered with every donation. Additionally a $10 donation will be made to Meals on Wheels for every donation. Both will be held at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201, for information and to register.
Prayer walk
The Pitt County Community Prayer Walk will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday. The walk will begin at Greenville City Hall, 200 W. Fifth St.
Time 2 Run
It’s Time 2 Run, a socially distanced 5K, will be be held starting at 7 a.m. on July 25 at A Time for Science, 949 Contentnea Lane, Grifton. The run will take place on a series of scenic and easy trails. Participants must register online. To comply with group size limits, participants must select a 15-minute starting window corral during registration. Faster runners: please select one of the earlier corrals. Visit runtheeast/races or https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Grifton/ATimetoRun5K
Greenway Cleanup
Restoring Another Waterway (RAW) is hosting at greenway clean up event from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. at Town Common. Trash bags and gloves will be provided, although donations are highly appreciated. Please bring your own mask. If you are unable to find one please let us know. For more information email r.a.w.greenville@gmail.com.
Human Trafficking
N.C. Stop Human Trafficking is hosting several virtual training courses in July and August. The live classes are free and available online. Registration is available through the the groups website at encstophumantrafficking.org. Click Human Trafficking 101 Community Education in the events menu in the navigation bar. Email info@ncstophumantrafficking.org for more information.
Human Trafficking 101 is set for 2 p.m. today. The class explains human trafficking, why is it prevalent in North Carolina, how to identify red flags and warning signs in a potential victim, and how to report it.
How does porn cause harm? is set for 2 p.m. July 22. The class covers how porn contributes to many societal issues that facilitate and normalizes the exploitation of people
Labor trafficking in the U.S. is set for 2 p.m. on Aug. 3. The course covers how labor trafficking is as prevalent as sex trafficking but harder to identify. It will offer a basic explanation and describe some indicators and the system set up to perpetuate it.{/li}{/ul}
G-Circle Market
The Leroy James’ G-Circle Market will open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at 203 Government Circle between the Pitt County Health Department and Human Services Center. The farmer’s market will be hosted weekly through September by the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service Pitt County Center to provide local produce and food north of the Tar River. The market accepts EBT/SNAP, WID, debit/credit, cash. Call 902-1709.
Umbrella Market
The Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market is 5-8 p.m. today at Five Points Plaza, corner of Fifth and Evans Streets. The market is scheduled to operate through Aug. 26 with produce and food vendors and more as allowed. Pre-orders are available. Some restrictions will be in place to comply with social distancing. Vendor applications are still open. For more information visit http://uptowngreenville.com/play/umbrella-market.
