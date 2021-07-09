Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Drive-in movie
Koinonia Christian Center, 1405 S.W. Greenville Blvd., will show Disney’s “Soul” as a drive-in movie at 9 p.m. today. The event is hosted by the S3 StudentMin to benefit the homeless. Tickets are $3 per person and concessions will open at 8:30 p.m. Visit kccfamily.com to purchase tickets.
Movies on the lawn
ECU’s Division of Student Affairs will host the first showing in its Movies on the Lawn series at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday outside the Main Campus Student Center, 501 E. Tenth St. “Frozen II” will be shown on 24-by-42-foot outdoor Pirate Vision screen outside the student center. “Aladdin” (2019 live action film) is set for July 17, “Madagascar” on July 24 and “Soul” on July 31. The series is free and open to the public. The movies will play rain or shine and visitors can park for $1 per hour in the parking deck next to the student center, or in any of the campus lots. Pets must be leashed, and no alcohol is allowed.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Caregiver Coffee, 1-2 p.m. Monday, July 12.
Android Phone Classes, 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, July 13.
Medication Safety presented by Walgreens Pharmacy 3-4 p.m. Monday, July 19. Seating limited.
Hymnology classes, 10-11 a.m. Wednesdays, July 21-Aug. 25.
Gardening Class: Let’s Talk Houseplants, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, July 21.
Jewelry Class will 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, July 28. Cost is $2. Call to register and get a supplies list.
Bookmobile stop, 10:45-11:15 a.m., July 30
Knitting and Crocheting, 2-4 p.m. on the second and fourth Friday of every month.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations:
The Blind Center, 219 N. Harvey St., Washington, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. July 9.
Turnage Theater, 150 W. Main St., Washington, 3-7 p.m., July 12.
Fitness Unlimited, 622 W. 15th St., Washington, 11 a.m.to 2 p.m., July 13.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 80 Cedar Circle, Washington, 2-6 p.m., July 13
Orthopaedics East Inc, 810 W.H. Smith Blvd., 9 a.m.to 2 p.m., July 14.
Pactolus Fire Department, 5858 US 264 East, 2-6 p.m., July 15.
VFW Bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds its bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.
Food Distribution
St. Peter’s Developmental Center, 1295 E. Mumford Road, will hold a drive-through food box giveaway from 9-11 a.m. Saturday. Distributions are held on the second and fourth Saturday. Call Minister Willie Gatling at 325-4162.
Women’s fellowship
Come As You Are Christian Center, 4158 N.C. 33 West, will host its women’s fellowship anniversary at 4 p.m. Sunday. The theme is “The Choice Is Yours.” Refreshments will be served. For more information, email jeanettebw50@gmail.com.
Interfaith prayer
The Interfaith Clergy will host a community prayer meeting at noon on July 19, at First Presbyterian Church, 1400 S. Elm St. The event is open to the public to attend in person. Visit clergy2014.org for information to attend virtually.