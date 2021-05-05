All ECU staff who have been working remotely due to the pandemic should be ready to return to campus beginning July 12, and faculty will be expected on Aug. 20, the university announced Wednesday.
A memo from Chancellor Philip Rogers outlining target dates for full operation was distributed to employees and posted on the Return of Pirate Nation website Wednesday morning.
It said about two-thirds of campus staffers already are working in person. Departments that do not have a fully open and operational on-campus presence should be prepared to have one beginning July 12 and no later than July 26, the memo said. Many units will need to be fully operational on campus prior to then, the memo said.
"Our hope is that by providing these target dates now, departments can begin to plan, employees currently working remotely have sufficient time to prepare, and those needing Americans with Disability Act accommodations or other workplace supports have ample time to work with their supervisors and managers," the memo said.
It said vaccinations will not be required, but measures to prevent the spread COVID-19 will continue, although those standards likely will be modified based on guidance from health care experts, including CDC and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Masks may remain a requirement on campus and testing/tracing will continue, it said. "We will reevaluate our physical distancing and other pandemic-associated requirements as more definitive information and guidance emerges from the CDC, NCDHHS, and the UNC System."
The memo said all units must have a return plan designed and approved by the appropriate vice chancellor no later than May 24 in order to communicate to employees no later than June 14.
For the fall semester, faculty teaching on campus should be back no later than convocation day on Friday, Aug. 20.
The memo said flexible work options, such as hybrid schedules that include a combination of on-site and remote work, may be available.
While vaccines are not required, ECU will launch a voluntary reporting form to help assess the rate of vaccination on campus, it said.
"While we encourage every member of Pirate Nation to be vaccinated, we respect an individual’s right to choose not to do so. However, not receiving the vaccination will not exempt employees from the expectation of returning to on-site work," the memo said.
"As we make our way toward the light at the end of this year-long tunnel, I implore you to remain vigilant in precautionary measures over the coming weeks, especially as the vaccine continues to be rolled out," Rogers said in the memo.
"It is important to continue wearing our face coverings and maintaining physical distancing to ensure a successful summer and fall. ... Thank you for all you have done to protect Pirate Nation. It is my honor to serve alongside you, and I look forward to being with you on campus."