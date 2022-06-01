Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
K-12 Art Exhibit
Emerge Gallery & Art Center, 404 S. Evans St., will host the annual Pitt County Schools K-12 Student Art Exhibition Friday through Aug. 25. The opening reception will be from 5-8 p.m. on Friday as part of Uptown Greenville’s First Friday ArtWalk. The exhibition will feature artwork created by students from elementary, middle and high schools in the Pitt County School system.
Proud to be an American Day
Walstonburg American Legion, Post 332 will host its 14th Proud to be an American day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday on Main Street. The event will include arts and crafts vendors, food trucks and the Walstonburg Volunteer Fire Department’s famous barbecue. It honors veterans, active-duty military and fallen heroes with a ceremony at 11 a.m. The U.S. Marine Corps Rifle team from Cherry Point will give a 21-gun salute. The Original I-42 Band and others will entertain. The event also will feature a raffle for $6,000 in prizes including a $3,000 grand prize.
Day of Encouragement
St. John Missionary Baptist Church Soul-Saving Center will host the seventh annual Youth Incarceration Prevention Ministry from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. Dontae Sharpe will be the featured speaker along with local ministers and law enforcement officials. The event aims to enrich, empower and educate youth by guiding them through ministry and partnership with the community. It will feature vendors, food trucks, music and more. Gift cards and gas cards will be distributed.
Baccalaureate
First Christian Church of Farmville, 3776 S. Main St., will host a community baccalaureate service at 6 p.m. on Sunday. The service is open to all area graduates. Call 753-3179 to RSVP.
Golf tournament
Koinonia Community Solutions is hosting The Opportuni-TEE Golf Tournament and Luncheon on June 9, at Greenville Country Club, 216 Country Club Drive. The event aims to raise $50,000 to fund youth education and development programming, economic empowerment initiatives that include soft skills training, job fairs, career coaching and resources. Sponsorships, luncheon tickets or golf team registration can be obtained by contacting Michele Marston-Stevens at mmarston@koinoniasolutions.org, or by visiting koinoniacommunity-solutions-opportuni-tee-golf-classic.perfectgolfevent.com.
Concert on the Common
On The Border — The Ultimate Eagles Tribute will perform at 6 p.m. on June 9 at the Town Common, 105 E. First St., as part of the Concert on the Common series at the Greenville Toyota Amphitheater. The event also will feature food trucks and adult beverages sponsored by the Junior League of Greenville.
Picnic in the Park
Arts of the Pamlico will hold A Picnic in the Park with Alex Williams of Kool and the Gang from 5-8 p.m. on June 12, at Mac “Bear” Hodges Festival Park, 119 Water St., Washington. Admission is free. Williams promises a nonstop three-hour performance with music ranging from Kool and the Gang and The Commodores, to The Bee Gees, Hall and Oates, Kenny Loggins and more. Arts of the Pamlico will have beer, wine and soft drinks for sale. The Jerk Truck will offer jerk chicken, curry, rice and peas, jerk sandwiches and more.