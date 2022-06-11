Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Disaster Resources
The Association of Mexicans in Eastern North Carolina will host the Eastern North Carolina Disaster Resource Expo from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. The event will feature information about volunteer opportunities, emergency information, food, games and demonstrations as hurricane season begins. The event is free and open to everyone. Contact ncldra@amexcannc.org or 329-0593 to be a vendor, volunteer or sponsor.
March for our Lives
March for our Lives will hold a demonstration in support of gun control legislation from 6-8 p.m. Saturday at the Pitt County Courthouse 100 W. Third St. in conjunction with marches nationwide. Students, faith leaders, a mother and activists will speak. Email monicacash@gmail.com, call 662-594-5608, or visit marchforourlives.com/march22/ and click Join a March Near You for more information.
Fluff and Puff
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will hold its first Fluff and Puff Dog Wash of the season 2-4 p.m. on Sunday at Congregation Bayt Shalom, 4351 E. 10th St. Large dogs: $15; small dogs: $10; nail clipping: $10. All proceeds benefit the society. Participants must bring a copy of the dog’s rabies vaccination certificate (tags do not count). The event will feature a special appearance by Deputy Drifter, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office therapy dog.
SUMMER Camp
The deadline to apply for the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office SUMMER Camp in partnership with Pitt County Schools is Monday. The Sheriff’s Understanding, Monitoring, Mentoring, Educating and Rewarding youth camp will be held at Wellcome Middle School, 3101 N. Memorial Drive, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 20-July 21 for youth 8-13. Contact Venus Curry at 902-2776 for information.
Revival services
Mount Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 230 Boyd St., Winterville, will host a revival at 7:30 p.m Thursday and Friday, June 16-17. Guest pastors will be Bishop Marcus Miller and Curtis O. Donald. A youth recognition service will be held at 10 a.m. June 19, with Evangelist Lee Stiles; a food pantry giveaway will be 9-10 a.m. on June 25.
Magnolia auditions
Magnolia Arts Center will hold auditions for Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew at 6 p.m. on June 17, and 10 a.m. on June 18 at the center, 1703 E. 14th St. Parts are available for eight men and three women; all roles open. Those auditioning (at least 16 years old) should prepare a one-minute monolog (does not have to be Shakespearian). For more information, contact mitchatmagnolia.com or text 468-8708.
Pitt County GOP
The Pitt County GOP will meet at 6 p.m. on June 21 at Parkers Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. Republican candidates seeking office in November will speak.
Day of Giving Jazz Brunch
East Carolina Ivy Foundation will host its annual Day of Giving to make donations to nonprofit organizations and award college scholarships. The event will be a Jazz Brunch at 1:30 p.m. on June 26 at the Greenville Country Club with live music from Carroll Dashiell & Company. Tickets are $50 and table sponsorships are $500. Email Wanda Walston at wgwakasp86@aol.com for information and visit ecifjazzbrunch2022.eventbrite.com to purchase tickets.
