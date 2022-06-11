BMH, I don’t need a house dog to dictate my life. My wife does a fine job. “Let’s go for a walk.” “Are you hungry?” At least there’s no cleanup.
Teaching young children to be first responders so AR-15 owners can play “shoot’em up” at the gun range is national insanity.
Bless our hearts! Can we stop addressing complex problems such as “gun control” with cynical and trite sayings like “Gun control means using both hands?” Most likely the shooter in Uvalde had both hands on his weapon, allowing him to massacre 19 innocent children and two teachers. Bearing arms may be a constitutional right, but, like all rights, it comes with responsibilities from gun owners and lawmakers and that includes some type of control.
Bless your heart to the ECU baseball season ticket holders who put down and shame anyone who doesn’t go to every game, labeling them a bandwagon fan. Imagine only being able to be a fan of a team if you can go to every game. Their elitist attitudes and abhorrent behavior make ECU baseball and the Pirate Club look bad. Go Pirates!
Beware of the false religion of climate change. We are being sacrificed at the altar of climate change. Go green, go bankrupt.
So here we go again. There was a fire set at a pro-life center in New York, and a pro-abortion guy showed up at Bret Kavanaugh’s home with a gun intending to kill him. Proof again that whenever there is violence in society, the left is responsible
I keep hearing from the elites, “if you don’t like high gas prices, buy an electric car.” Sounds a lot like “let them eat cake” to me, and we all know how that worked out, Right Marie?
BOHs, welcome to the world of Biden-flation.
BMH, I’d rather see two men holding hands than two men holding guns.
BYH, if bullets in the faces of third graders can’t unite us, it’s beyond repair. America is broken. America is twisted. America is an embarrassment to humanity.
Where are the hate charges against those who are vandalizing pro-life centers, Christian churches and other conservative organizations? Where is the protection they deserve? When did caring for life become wrong? Please stand up for fellow Americans who care and work with others. Protect all life, those who help fellow human beings, those who have compassion for others.
Bless the heart of Liz Cheney for being a true American patriot. She puts to shame our representatives. Ours are first Republicans or Democrats, ever trying to keep their positions, and are Americans as a distant second. If they were honest, their lapel pins would be elephants or donkeys instead of the flag.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.