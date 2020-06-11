Farmville Library reopens
Farmville Public Library reopened to the public on on Monday with several measures to promote a safety for patrons and staff including: hand sanitizer stations; increased cleaning of high touch public areas and restrooms; protective barriers at service desks; quarantining all returned materials; postponing all in-person programs. All items should continue to be returned to the outside book drop, which is available 24/7. Curbside service will still be available for patrons who would like to pick up requested materials outside during the continued operating hours of 9 a.m.–6 p.m. Monday–Friday. Visitors are encouraged wear a cloth face covering, wait in line at least 6 feet away from others, and wash hands frequently or use hand sanitizer. Anyone experiencing illness is asked to stay home. Visit www.farmvillelibrary.org, follow the library on social media, call (252) 753-3355 or email library@farmvillenc.gov.
Stay tuned for Sheppard
Sheppard Memorial Library, all branch Libraries, and the bookmobile remain closed to the public at this time due to COVID-19. No overdue fines are being charged during our closure. Staff is preparing for public reentry to library facilities and encourage patrons to stay tuned. Curbside pickup is available at the main library, 530 Evans St., as well as Carver, East and Winterville branches. Visit catalog.sheppardlibrary.org to reserve material. There is a limit of five items per library card. Pickups will be available from 10 a.m.to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Patrons will receive an email or phone call to let them know when their items are ready. During this time, library items also may be returned in book drops. No overdue fines are being charged during closure.
GREAT buses
The Greenville Area Transit system resumed limited service on Routes 1, 2 and 3 on Monday. Hours of operation for all six routes will be 7:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. There will be no Saturday service at this time. Buses will not run from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. each day to allow for them to be cleaned. The following procedures are in place:
There is no fare to ride until further notice to limit interaction between drivers and riders.
All access on or off of the city buses is from the rear doors. The front doors will open for ADA access only.
Buses are limited to no more than 19 passengers until further notice.
Riders of the GREAT bus system are strongly encouraged to wear masks while riding.
Riders are required to remain behind the red line on buses (6 feet from the driver).
Drive through testing
A COVID-19 drive-through testing site is now open 7-9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in the Walmart parking lot at 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The site is supported by Walmart, eTrueNorth and state and local officials to test those who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and all health care providers and first responders, whether or not they are exhibiting symptoms. Those eligible for testing can sign up for an appointment via eTrueNorth at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com. There is no out-of-pocket cost to the individual.
New farmers market hours
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Most vendors are accepting pre-orders. Items available include farm fresh free range eggs, conqueso cheese, salsas, corn tortilla chips, jellies and produce. Beef, pork, chicken and lamb also are available with pre-orders. Vendors also accept SNAP/EBT. Contact La Rita Johnson at 252-814-1627 or larita.johnson@pittcountync.gov. Also visit www.pittcountync.gov/599/Farmers-Market and facebook.com/leroyjames.farmersmarket/