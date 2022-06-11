Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Sunday in the Park
This week’s Sunday in the Park concert will feature Afreyed Knott from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Town Common, 105 E. First St. The Washington, N.C.-based band performs a variety of classic rock from the 1970s through today. Food and drinks are available for sale. Pets are permitted. The inclement weather hotline is 758-7246. In case of rain, cancellations will be announced at www.facebook.com/sundayintheparkcog.
Picnic in the Park
Arts of the Pamlico will hold A Picnic in the Park with Alex Williams of Kool and the Gang from 5-8 p.m. on Sunday at Mac “Bear” Hodges Festival Park, 119 Water St., Washington. Admission is free. Beer, wine and soft drinks will be for sale along with food from The Jerk Truck.
Fluff and Puff
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will hold its first Fluff and Puff Dog Wash of the season from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday at Congregation Bayt Shalom, 4351 E. 10th St. Large dogs: $15; small dogs: $10; nail clipping: $10. All proceeds benefit the society. Participants must bring a copy of the dog’s rabies vaccination certificate (tags do not count). The event will feature Deputy Drifter, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office therapy dog.
Lion’s Fun Fest
The Snow Hill Lion’s Club is sponsoring its Family Fun Fest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 25, beside the Greene County Senior Center, 104 Greenridge Road. The club is seeking vendors and sponsors. Call Trish at 367-6774 for more information and to complete a vendor application on the phone.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society Museum, 2543 Church St., will open from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday in the Cox-Ange House. The museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660.
Post 151 meeting
Farmville American Legion Post 151 meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday at Farmville Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St.
Food distributions
The St. Vincent de Paul Society will provide food bags curbside at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2700 E. Fourth St., from 11 a.m.-noon on Tuesday.
The Benevolence Food Pantry at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd., will hold a drive-through food service from 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday.
Greenville Jaycees
The Greenville Jaycees will hold its monthly membership meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Pitt Street Brewing, 630 S. Pitt St. A general membership meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. on July 12 at Pitt Street.
Summer Shindig
Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St., will host its Summer Shindig from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday. The event will feature live music by William Seymour, catering from Villa Verde, an open bar, lawn games, a silent auction and prize drawings. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children. Visit gmoa.org or call 758-1946.
Parent Engagement Academy
Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County is accepting applications for the next Parent Engagement Academy cohort in September. Email kdibble@ppspittcounty.org to apply by Wednesday.
Adoption event
A Barks in the Park adoption event will be held from noon-2 p.m. June 26 at Greensprings Park, 2500 E. Fifth St. The event will feature available pets from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, Pitt County Animal Services and Pitt Friends.