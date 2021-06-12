Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Magnolia auditions
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will host auditions for “Between Riverside & Crazy” from 6-8 p.m. June 18 and 9 a.m.-noon June 19. The cast has four male and three female parts. The play, which received a Pulitzer Prize for drama, tells the story of a retired police officer, faced with eviction, who uses dark comedy to confront questions of life and death. Directed by Ashka Lewis, the play is scheduled to be performed in late September and early October. Visit magnoliaartscenter.com or email info@magnoliaartscenter.com.
Boating safety course
Americas Boating Club is offering a boater education and safety course 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on June 19. The eight-hours course includes a basic navigation supplement, is Coast Guard approved and prepares participants for state licensing and reduces boat insurance premiums. Cost is $40. Contact of Ben Reed at benreed@suddenlink.net or 252-975-8110.
Breast cancer screenings
Vidant Cancer Care is offering free cancer screenings to eligible Pitt County residents without health insurance to at the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Tower in Greenville. Screenings are for women 40 years of age and older with at least one year since their last mammogram. They will be held 1-4:30 p.m on Tuesday and July 20. Eligibility is confirmed during phone registration 252-847-7867.
Casino trip
The Pitt County Council on Aging Presents is sponsoring a Christmas in July trip to the Dover Downs Hotel and Casino July 20-22. The three-day, two-night package includes hotel, two buffet breakfasts, one buffet dinner, two $50 in free slot plays, a gift from Santa and more. Cost is $329 per person for double occupancy including a $100 deposit. Call Cyndi at 752-1717, Ext. 205 for more information.
Pool opening
Greenville Community Pool, 2113 Myrtle Ave. at Guy Smith Park, is open 1:30-5:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 1:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays. A daily pass is $2; ages 4 and younger may enter for free with a paid adult admission. Season passes are available. Call 329-4041 or 329-4563.
Splash park
The Splashpoint sprayground at the Dream Park on Chestnut Street is now open noon-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday.
Splash pad
Ayden’s Mary Alice Davenport Splash Pad, 3869 Jolly Road, is now open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $2 per child, and all children must be accompanied by an adult. Water shoes are required.
Yard sale
An-Nissa Emergency Food Pantry fundraising yard sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, June 12. Furniture, household items, tools, clothes, electronics, art supplies and much more will be available indoors and outside at the Greenville Flea Market, 1114 N. Greene St. Call 919-593-2894.
Sundays Unplugged
The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department will hold a Sunday Unplugged acoustic performance from 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 13 featuring classic pop from Nanette & Laura at Jaycee Park. Billy Smith, classic country, bluegrass and Americana, plays June 20 at Boyd Lee Park and JT Ackerman, modern pop, plays June 27 at Greenfield Terrace.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., will open the Winterville Museum from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, June 13, in the Cox-Ange House. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.