Bless your heart to our men in blue. I see the verbal abuse and the media abuse you take while doing your job. Yes, there are bad apples everywhere. But that's life. If you don't want to have anything to do with the police then don't break the law. I back the blue. Thank all of you for your service. I got your 6 if you ever need it.
BMH, I'm even more confused than usual. The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King said one should not be judged by the color of his skin, but by the content of his character. This is refuted by the critical race theory. The CRT indicates that if you are white, you are an oppressor. If you are black, you are oppressed. So, which is correct, Dr. King or the CRT?
Now we want to build on the Town Common? Even after all the controversy over demolishing the black church so that we could have an open space? I know churches are not businesses except when you have a young preacher. Tear it down, build it up? Couldn't we put a rooftop restaurant on top of the parking deck? A good view of the river and a good use for a parking deck. Winning!
BYH, presidents need a clear message, one that can echo throughout the years, that breaking laws while in the White House will actually be punished.
I think that true red-headed women should be exempt from paying taxes, or some other designation to properly recognize their beauty among earth's creatures. And a law should be passed that no lady can dye her hair any shade of red unless she is truly a redhead! These fake red-headed women are a disgrace to Greenville and Pitt County. Have some decency! And that red tint is horrible on brunettes! Be truthful!
Somehow or another the self-checkout at Amazon is easier than at local retailers. And you do not have anyone standing over you looking at you like you are Al Capone. The delivery driver does not even ask to see your receipt. If I make an honest mistake and fail to scan an item how much time will I get? Do they still put old folk in prison? Can my wife go too?
BYH, I swear we are fighting two pandemics; coronavirus and stupidity.
It's hard to believe the gall and sheer hypocrisy of Republicans here complaining about anything concerning this administration after what they empowered the last four years. They seem to have turned against the concept of democracy, bless their hearts. Their anguish is music to my ears. The more they wail, the more like losers they sound. Keep it up, losers!
Bless your heart to Philza, Minecraft and Mumza, who were parents to me when I needed them. My love goes out to them.
Bless your heart to the ECU leaders who are ignoring accreditation. I guess that's the plan now that the athletics department is the only concern.
Seems like our local sheriff is like the little kid playing ball: If she can't get her way, she is going to take her ball and go home. Seems she is always unhappy with what she is getting.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.