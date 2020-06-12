GUC converts to chlorine
Greenville Utilities will temporarily change the disinfectant used in the water treatment process to chlorine Beginning Monday and continuing until July 27.
GUC has used chloramines, a mixture of chlorine and ammonia, as the disinfectant in its water treatment process since December 2002. Chloramines are an effective disinfectant and also reduce the level of byproducts that are regulated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, said Randy Emory, director of Water Resources.
State guidelines recommend that water systems using chloramines periodically switch back to free chlorine (chlorine alone) for a period of time to keep water mains clean and free of potentially harmful bacteria.
During the temporary switch, customers may notice a slight change in the taste or smell of their tap water. The mild chlorine taste and smell is normal and poses no health risk. Most customers will not need to take any precautions. People and businesses that normally take special precautions to remove chloramines from tap water should continue to take the same precautions.
Frequency changes
The broadcast frequencies for WCTI-TV (ABC 12) and WNCT-TV (CBS/CW 9) are set to change by July 3 and viewers who access these channels over the air will have to rescan their antennas to receive the signals, the Federal Communications Commission announced.
The stations are among nearly 1,000 nationwide that are transitioning to new frequencies in phases through July. Six other stations in the Greenville-New Bern-Washington area have already changed. Frequencies are changing to make room for new 5G and other mobile broadband services. Nationwide, millions of U.S. households watch national network and local TV programming using over-the-air antennas. Cable and satellite subscribers aren’t affected by these changes.
To rescan, viewers will need their TV remote control or analog TV converter box to choose “Channel Scan,” “Channel Tuning,” or “Auto Search” in the “Setup” or “Channel” menu (the precise labels change among manufacturers). Once you find either the “Channel Scan” or “Channel Tuning” buttons, choose the automatic option to rescan.
For further assistance, TV viewers can visit www.fcc.gov/TVrescan or call the consumer help line at 1-888-CALLFCC (1-888-225-5322) and press “6” to speak with a dedicated help desk representative, seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. The call center is available in English and Spanish and the information on the website is available in English, Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean and Tagalog.
Arlington Boulevard work
The final step of the Arlington Boulevard reconstruction project that was scheduled to start this weekend has been delayed due to the threat of rain.
The work is now scheduled to start Friday, conditions allowing, to apply a final layer of asphalt between Greenville Boulevard and Evans Street. It will involve lane closures, but two-way traffic will be maintained throughout the reconstruction.
Friday, the left lanes in each direction and the center turn lane will be closed. Traffic will continue to flow in each direction via the outside lanes. Once that is completed, the westbound outside lane, traveling from Greenville Boulevard to Evans Street, will close for paving. Westbound traffic will continue to move via the center turn lane.
The eastbound outside lane, traveling from Evans Street to Greenville Boulevard, will be the last lane to close. Eastbound traffic will continue to move via the center turn lane. Work to pave Arlington between Greenville Boulevard and Hooker Road began in late April. It was among projects paid for through a $15.8 million bond referendum approved in 2015.