Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today-Saturday.
Revival services
Mount Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 230 Boyd St., Winterville, will host a revival at 7:30 p.m today and Friday. Guest pastors will be Bishop Marcus Miller and Curtis O. Donald. A youth recognition service will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday with Evangelist Lee Stiles. A food pantry giveaway will be 9-10 a.m. on June 25.
Pancake Supper
The Greenville Moose Family Center No. 885 at 5393 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville, is holding a benefit pancake sale from 5:30-8 p.m. on Friday. The center will serve pancakes, sausage, grits and stewed apples to raise money for burial expenses of a past member. Plates will be $10 and will be eat-in or take out.
Music in the park
Winterville Recreation and Parks Department will host Music and Movies in the Park from 7-8:30 p.m. on Friday at 332 Sylvania St. The Main Event Band will perform.
Magnolia auditions
Magnolia Arts Center will hold auditions for Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew at 6 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday at the center, 1703 E. 14th St. Parts are available for eight men and three women; all roles open (at least 16 years old) should prepare a one-minute monolog (does not have to be Shakespearian). For more information, contact mitchatmagnolia.com or text 468-8708.
Men’s Day
Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church, 2506 Mill St., Winterville, will host Men’s Day at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Zumba Gold, zumba for active older adults, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Tuesdays. No registration required.
Senior fitness classes, 1-2 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays. No registration required.
Alzheimer’s Association Resources for the Caregiver presentation, 3-4 p.m., Monday, June 20.
Golden K
The Golden K Kiwanis Greenville will host Nena Ellis-Stegger, regional membership director for Girl Scouts North Carolina Coastal Pines at its meeting on Tuesday. Ellis-Stegger will review the Girl Scout movement in eastern North Carolina. She may even have some Girl Scout cookies with her. The club meets at 10 a.m. at the Masonic Hall, 1104 Charles St. All are welcome. For further information, call 367-8310.
Music in the Park
The Friends of the May Museum will hold its Music in the Park event from 5-9 p.m. on June 23 at the museum grounds, 3802 S. Main St, Farmville. The event will feature food trucks, live music from Josh Branch, beer and wine and local vendors. The event is free and open to the public. Sponsored by EMI Heating and Cooling.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society’s museum will hold its monthly open house from 2-5 p.m. on June 26. Spend time in the building, peruse the local history and get a last look of the Alex Warren Photography Exhibit featuring local buildings and homes as well as unique settings in the natural world. Admission is free, donations are welcome and docents will be on hand to answer questions and point out highlights.