Bingo is back
American Legion Post 39 is once again hosting weekly Wednesday Bingo at 403 St. Andrews Drive. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
Umbrella Market
The Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market is held from 5-8 p.m. today at Five Points Plaza at the corner of Fifth and Evans streets. Visit uptowngreenville.com.
Town Hall
State Rep. Brian Farkas will hold his second quarterly virtual Town Hall at 7 p.m. today. He will give updates on his activity in the House of Representatives and welcomes all Pitt County residents to bring their comments and questions. Register for the event at bit.ly/3zc8QR7 or by calling (919) 733-5757.
Food boxes
Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264, in Pitt County near Washington, will be holding a drive-through food box giveaway 3-5 p.m. today. Call 252-975-6944.
Concert on the Common
The Concert on the Common series continues at 6 p.m. Thursday with Liquid Pleasure. Visit concertonthecommon.org.
Magnolia auditions
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will host auditions for “Between Riverside & Crazy” from 6-8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday. The cast has four male and three female parts. For more information, visit magnoliaartscenter.com or email info@magnoliaartscenter.com.
Movie, concert series
The Winterville Parks and Recreation Summer Movie and Concert Series will feature the band Trainwreck on Friday at Winterville Recreation Park Amphitheatre, 332 Sylvania St. Admission is free, and refreshments will be for sale. Visit wintervillenc.com/special-events for more.
Boating safety course
Americas Boating Club is offering a boater education and safety course 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Contact Ben Reed with Americas Boating Club/Tar River Sail & Power Squadron at benreed@suddenlink.net or 252-975-8110 for information and to register.
Health needs survey
The Pitt County Health Department, Vidant Medical Center and Pitt Partners for Health are conducting a Community Health Needs Assessment through Friday to gather input about community health issues. Information will be compiled to develop a community health improvement plan. Visit redcap.ecu.edu/surveys/?s=4YJCCCAAEW.
Sundays Unplugged
Billy Smith will perform classic country, bluegrass and Americana from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday at Boyd Lee Park, 5184 Corey Road, part of Greenville Recreation and Parks' Sunday's Unplugged series.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
- Gardening: Good Gives Only, Growing Herbs: 2-4 p.m. today.
- Physical therapy screenings: 10 a.m. to noon, Thursday.
- Managing Debt On a Fixed Income Seminar: 3-4 p.m. Monday.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations:
- East Carolina Heart Institute, Pediatric Hematology Oncology unit, 115 Heart Drive, noon-4 p.m. today
- Walstonburg Fire Department, 409 N. Wilson St., (N.C. 91), 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday.
- Greenville Mall, 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 1-5 p.m. Sunday.