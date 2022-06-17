BYH to the Biden Administration. It appears that they intend to turn America into a welfare state fueled by green energy. Unfortunately, this misguided attempt may bankrupt the country. The silver lining is that it might just cure the obesity problem when people can no longer afford food.
With so many microplastics destroying our beaches, sea life, birds, fishes and other animals we eat, we’re slowly killing ourselves. BTHs of stores and manufacturers who still push out single-use plastics.
BYH to the elected officials in an unnamed westernmost town in Pitt County who believe it is OK to demand that anyone who voices opposition to their proposed budget be fired for speaking out. I miss recognition of First Amendment rights and elected officials who don’t threaten you for disagreeing with them.
BYH to those drivers who expect others to break the speed limits by tailgating, honking and flashing their lights. Posted limits are the maximum anyone should go unless they are EMS, fire or law enforcement and have lights flashing. Slower moving drivers stay to the right, those who drive the speed limit can go wherever, speeders can stay home and keep us all safe!
BTHs of Farmville’s Town Council for banning cars parked in yards instead of on grass in front yards, but only selectively enforcing the law. Drive down East Wilson Street and you’ll see a repeat offender who gets a pass because of connections. Just like he gets to park his boat and trailer in no-parking zones whenever he feels like it. Inconsistent rules are no rules at all
BYH to the parents of all the preteens and adolescents who are allowing them to drive your golf carts around Brook Valley. You should encourage them to pay attention to their driving. We were almost hit by one when the young man was not paying attention to what he was doing. In the case of an accident, I assume your homeowner policy will cover any damage to property or personal injury.
Walk down any street in Greenville and one will see hundreds of littered cigarette butts. Bless the hearts of those future lung cancer patients who treat our city as their personal ashtray and flick and litter their butts out their windows. We don’t want your ashes and butts in our future drinking water. Use your ashtray and stop littering!
Congrats to the graduating seniors of all Pitt County high schools, particularly those from Farmville Central High School. I have been proud to teach many of them and I wish them all the best in their future endeavors. “Once a Jag always a Jag” is the motto we carry in Farmville.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.