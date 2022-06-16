Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Greenville Grooves
The Juneteenth weekend will kick off fro m 6-9 p.m. today with the annual Greenville Grooves concert at the Town Common, 105 E. First St. Musical entertainment will be led by East Carolina University’s Carrol Dashiell, and the event will feature vendors, food trucks, a beer garden and fireworks.
Greenville Juneteenth
Greenville's Juneteenth Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Greenville Town Common. The event will include information on public health initiatives, wellness opportunities, food trucks, cultural arts and youth activities, and a variety of performances on stage.
ECVAFM Juneteenth
Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum, 4570 County Home Road, will host a free Juneteenth celebration of African American farming history from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The descendants of Willie Hawkins (1917-93) of Avon Farm, Grimesland, will be honored. Events include poetry by Regina Carter Garcia at 11 a.m., a gospel concert by the Vines Sisters of Farmville at 1 p.m., a program on oral histories with African American farmers at 2 p.m. and memories shared by the Hawkins family afterward. There will be demonstrations, crafts and games for children, food trucks and more. Visit facebook.com/ecvillageandfarmmuseum.
Washington Juneteenth
The City of Washington, N.C., will kick off the Juneteenth holiday at 11 a.m. on Saturday on the steps of First Presbyterian Church, 211 W. Second St. Mayor Donald Sadler will read a proclamation officially declaring June 19 as Juneteenth Celebration Day followed by the reading of the Emancipation Proclamation, which was first read in Washington in January 1863 at First Presbyterian. A poem written by John Randolph, enslaved in Washington at the time of the emancipation, will be read by Naomi A. Randolph Hwesuhunu. City Council members will speak, the Juneteenth flag will be raised, and the group will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing."
West Greenville
The West Greenville Health Council will host its fifth Annual Juneteenth Celebration at 10 a.m. Saturday at Thomas Foreman Park. The event is free and features music, vendors, food trucks, games, informational booths and giveaways. The Community Pool at Eppes Recreation Center will be open at noon.
Block Party
The Greenville Theater Art Center, 629 Albemarle Ave., is celebrating Juneteenth with an Albemarle Block Party from 5-8 p.m. Sunday that will offer fun with a focus on the area’s significance to black-owned business. The event will include a bouncy house for kids, a DJ battle, dance teams, food trucks. Local comedian Musa will be master of ceremonies.
Ayden Juneteenth
Ayden Parks and Recreation is hosting a Juneteenth Health and Wellness Event from 2-7 p.m. Sunday at the Ayden Recreation Center, 4354 Lee St. The free event will offer health screenings as well as food, entertainment and vendors.
Sunrise service
Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church will host a Juneteenth sunrise service at 6 a.m. Sunday at the Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza, 201 W. First St. Seating is limited but guests are welcome to bring their own chairs or to stand. The event is the church’s first worship at the memorial to its original sanctuary, which was burned in 1969.