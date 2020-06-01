Bless our hearts. It looks like the younger blacks in our community have abandoned the teachings and principles of MLK. So sad for us all.
Does it seem strange to anyone that the people who generally complain about police brutality are the same people who continually and habitually break the law? If you obey the law and are civil to others, your will likely be treated better. For law-abiding citizens, it’s time to stop supporting thugs and criminals regardless of race, sex, or politics.
BYH, all cops everywhere should behave as if there is a camera on them at all times, because there probably is.
So, we had a “riot” with property damage here in “little ole Greenville,” which only goes to show you that stupidity has no boundaries.
Bless your hearts to the peaceful protestors. Some of your fellow protestors are just looking for a reason to incite violence and destroy property but I am so disgusted by their actions your message is lost on me. I am sympathetic to the business owners who were struggling to get started again from the pandemic shutdown now facing wanton destruction from these hooligans.
BYH to D.H. Conley bus driver Ms. Dorothy Godley. We miss you so much and pray for your good health. We are so ready to see your beautiful face, your beautiful smile and sweet and warm personality. You are missed by your parents as well as your students. Stay safe until we meet again. God bless your sweet heart.
A no BYH to African Americans who think whites are racist. Really? Y’all are more racist than we are. And I’m tired of all these protests. It’s endangering this family and health. In case you don’t know we are in a pandemic!
Thank you for making America great ... can we please go back to mediocre? Bless our hearts.
BYH, what if Trump reacted to the coronavirus pandemic as fast as he reacted to being fact checked on Twitter?
I feel many are rushing judgment on the officer in the George Floyd death. The facts are not all in, and the officer is innocent until proven guilty according to our laws. Chiefs and sheriffs who are condemning him are wrong to have an opinion at this time. Wait, and allow a total investigation to be done. Photos and videos do not always tell the whole story. Those passing judgment now are fueling riots and chaos.
No BYH to the double standard. When white men carry arms into the state legislative building in Raleigh they are called “defenders of the constitution.” When black men protest police violence they are called “thugs.”
Bless the hearts of the astronauts who left the Earth today, good choice.
