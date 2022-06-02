Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Squawk & Squeal
The Greenville Jaycees will host the second annual Squawk & Squeal plate sale starting at noon on Saturday at Third Street Education Center, 600 W. Third St., to support the center’s programming. Plates are $10 each and include BBQ, chicken, green beans, mac and cheese and a roll. Plates will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Cash or Venmo @GreenvilleJaycees. To pre-order your plate, Venmo $10.
Church service
Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church, 2506 Mill St., Winterville, has resumed its meetings in the sanctuary. Services are held at 10 a.m. on the first and third Sundays with Pastor Alton K. Wooten.
Tea Party meeting
The Eastern NC Tea Party will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Parker’s Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. Bob Luebke will speak about public education in North Carolina.
Rockin’ fundraiser
NC Stop Human Trafficking will hold its Rockin’ for a Free World fundraiser at 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Uptown Brewing Co., 418 Evans St. The event will feature 1789, a rock/Americana band. Uptown Brewing Co. also will be donating a portion of its beer sales back to NC Stop Human Trafficking and there will be a 50/50 raffle drawing. The event is open to the public with no charge for entry.
398th Engineers
Former members of the 398th Engineer\Supply Co. of Greenville will hold its next breakfast meeting at 8:30 a.m. on June 11 at the Golden Corral, 504 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Contact Frank Meeks at 258-5330 or meeksfd@gmail.com if you can attend.
Disaster Resources
The Association of Mexicans in Eastern North Carolina will host the Eastern North Carolina Disaster Resource Expo from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 11 at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. The event will feature information about resources, volunteer opportunities, emergency information, food, games and demonstrations as hurricane season begins. The event is free and open to everyone. Contact ncldra@amexcannc.org or 329-0593 to be a vendor, volunteer or sponsor.
Benefit Car Wash
Awaken Coffee will hold a benefit car wash at Greenville Auto World, 3840 Charles Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 11. Plan now to get a great exterior wash and support the opening of Awaken Coffee, a nonprofit that will employ adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. To make a donation, go to AwakenCoffeeNC.com. Contact Carol Preston at 341-2464 or carolpreston64@gmail.com for questions about volunteering or about Awaken Coffee. Volunteer sign-up at signupgenius.com/go/20f0949aeab2ba5fc1-awaken2.
ECVAFM Juneteenth
Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum, 4570 County Home Road, will host a free Juneteenth celebration of African American farming history from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 18. The descendants of Willie Hawkins (1917-93) of Avon Farm, Grimesland, will be honored. Events include poetry by Regina Carter Garcia at 11 a.m., a gospel concert by the Vines Sisters of Farmville at 1 p.m., a lecture on oral histories with African American farmers at 2 p.m. by Melody Hunter-Pillon and memories shared by the Hawkins family afterward. There will be demonstrations of tobacco farming techniques, traditional soap making and crafts and games for children. Food trucks will be on site. Visit facebook.com/ecvillageandfarmmuseum.