Many community events are canceled or rescheduled due to the coronavirus. Please email cancellations to community@reflector.com along with any outreach related to the response and continuing community activities that are not affected.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is offering a number of programs in the coming weeks at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers will be held on 2-3 p.m. Wednesdays July 1-Aug. 5. Call Tamyra at 974-1847 or Brandie at 974-1854 to register.
Walk With Ease, a six-week walking program for individuals with arthritis and other ongoing health conditions, is scheduled for 10-11 a.m. today-July 9 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201 to register.
A jewelry class will be held on 2-3:30 p.m. on June 24. Cost is $5. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201, for information and to register.
A summertime wreath-making class will be held 10 a.m. to noon on June 19. Call 752-1717, ext. 201, to register and get a supplies list.
A new senior singles group is starting 6:30-8 p.m. on June 23. Call 752-1717, Ext 201 to register.
The next Road to Resources program will be 3 p.m. Monday, June 15. The topic is Heart Health. Seating is limited; call 752-1717 to reserve your seat.
Umbrella Market
The Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market will return from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Five Points Plaza at the corner of Fifth and Evans streets. The market is scheduled to operate through Aug. 26 with produce and food vendors and more as allowed. Pre-orders are available. Some restrictions will be in place to comply with social distancing. Vendor applications are still open. For more information visit http://uptowngreenville.com/play/umbrella-market.
Sheppard Library
Sheppard Memorial Library, all branch libraries, and the Bookmobile remain closed to the public due to COVID-19. Curbside pickup has resumed at the main library, 530 Evans St., as well as Carver, East and Winterville branches. Visit catalog.sheppardlibrary.org to reserve material. There is a limit of five items per library card. Pickups will be available from 10 a.m.to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Patrons will receive an email or phone call to let them know when their items are ready. During this time, library items also may be returned in book drops. No overdue fines are being charged during closure.
Farmville Library
Farmville Public Library is offering curbside pickup Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Books, DVDs, audiobooks and periodicals can be reserved by phone, email or on the library’s website. A library account is available to anyone who lives, works, goes to school or owns property in Pitt County. For more information, call Farmville Public Library at 753-3355 or visit the library’s website farmvillelibrary.org.
CON fundraiser
Churches Outreach Network has set up a gofundme page with a $25,000 goal to support its work to assist vulnerable populations during the COVID-19 crisis. The organization has been working in Greenville area since 2008 to provide basic needs of food, clothing and shelter while connecting individuals to valuable resources for a better life. In this time of crisis, CON continues to be the hands and feet of Jesus by reaching out and serving those in need, organizers said. “As our motto states, we provide food to the hungry and hope to the hopeless.” Give to the CON COVID-19 Response Fund at www.gofundme.com/f/churches-outreach-network-covid19. Donations will continue the response that is already under way.