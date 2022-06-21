Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Family Chess Club
The Family Chess Club is now meeting from 6-9 p.m. every Wednesday at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Chess lectures will be from 6-7 p.m. Chess sets are provided. All levels of players are welcome. Contact Jerry Skinner, 209-4148 or email howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com if you have questions.
Umbrella Market
The Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market is held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Five Points Plaza at the corner of Fifth and Evans streets. The open-air market features a farmers market-style array of goods and hand-crafted items, along with musical entertainment, food and beer. Visit uptowngreenville.com.
Food distributions
St. Peter’s Developmental Center, 1295 E. Mumford Road, will hold a drive-through food box giveaway from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday.
The St. James United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 2000 Forest Hill Circle, will distribute bags of fresh produce and baked goods along with bags of nonperishable food starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Ham Radio weekend
The Brightleaf Amateur Radio Club will hold its ham radio field event from 2 p.m. on Saturday to noon on Sunday at the Oakwood School, 4000 MacGregor Road. The event is open to the public for those who want to learn more about amateur radio as operators talk to others around the world.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society’s museum will hold its monthly open house from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday. Spend time in the cool building, peruse the local history and get a last look at the Alex Warren Photography Exhibit, featuring local buildings and homes as well as unique settings in the natural world. Admission is free, donations are welcomed and docents will be on hand to answer any questions and point out specific highlights.
Picnic in the Park
Arts of the Pamlico will hold A Picnic in the Park with Trainwreck from 5-8 p.m. on Sunday at Mac “Bear” Hodges Festival Park, 119 Water St., Washington. Admission is free. Trainwreck will provide a high-energy party with the best R&B, rock, dance, funk and pop from the 1960s through today. Arts of the Pamlico will have beer, wine and soft drinks for sale. Omar’s Taco Truck Express will have dinner for sale.
Jazz Brunch, Day of Giving
East Carolina Ivy Foundation will host its annual Day of Giving to make donations to nonprofit organizations and award college scholarships. The event will be a Jazz Brunch at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Greenville Country Club with live music from Carroll Dashiell & Co. Tickets are $50 and table sponsorships are $500. Email Wanda Walston at wgwakasp86@aol.com for information and visit ecifjazzbrunch2022.eventbrite.com to purchase tickets.
Adoption event
A Barks in the Park adoption event will be held from noon-2 p.m. on Sunday at Greensprings Park, 2500 E. Fifth St. The event will feature available pets from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, Pitt County Animal Services and Pitt Friends.
GIHS-Eppes Reunion
The Greenville Industrial-Eppes Alumni Association will hold its 42nd Annual Reunion from July 1-3 at the C.M. Eppes Recreation Center and Thomas Foreman Park. Visit www.gicmppesalumni assoc.com, email gi.cmeppes allumni@gmail.com, or call James Harper at 202-577-9034 and Jamie Moore 402-981-7502.