Bless your heart to everyone out there who is doing right by everything. In this pandemic time it’s hard out here, but bless your heart to everybody and keep it going.
BYH to city officials who come and go, like restaurants, but natural views of the Tar River do not.
BYH ECU. Love the strong performance of the baseball team under coach Godwin both in class and on the field! ECU please reward this success and Cliff please continue to build at ECU! I’d love to see you retire in 25 years a Pirate!
BYH to the individuals who are against allowing a cafe, coffee shop or event center on the Town Common river’s edge. I moved my family to Greenville from the Northeast to accept a job with one of the pharmaceutical companies in your city. As a newcomer to Greenville I feel that adding more activities in your downtown along the river’s edge would appeal to my family. Thank you.
BYH DR, Why the big love affair with Conley Baseball? Both Rose and Conley win to move on to the third round of the state playoffs. Conley gets a huge photo and a 19 paragraph article and Rose gets one paragraph on page 3. Same junk all year long.
Sorry we did not provide more coverage, but we love J.H. Rose, too.
The wait continues to hear of the fate of our ECU baseball coach. Is our coach off to the tall cotton or will he remain in Greenville on the minimum wage? Shouldn’t his love of Greenville be worth millions? Or is this more of that stuff about raising the minimum wage to $15.00 per hour. Don’t people want to work anymore? Go. Stay. Just as long as we can complain it is no matter.
If we develop the Town Common into commercial use then another council can come along in 100 years or so and clear it again. I think we removed a church some time ago so that the Town Common would be green and open. Now we want to build upon this green and open space. Let’s do it so that the 3021 council can feel good about clearing it again. Progress is our most important product.
BYH to all the talk about a restaurant on the Town Common. As a resident of Winterville, I only wish that people who live in my subdivision would stop parking their excess cars on their front lawn. Does Winterville have any code enforcement or council members who care? Kinda hard to sell your house with the neighborhood looking tacky.
To the shopper fighting the bags at self-service checkouts, here is my solution. I usually have something frozen (ice cream or frozen yogurt work best). I save that until last to scan and use the condensation that develops to dampen my fingertips. Works like a charm! Give it a try.
