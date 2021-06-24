BYH ECU Parking and Transportation. Denying people the ability to back into parking spaces will increase accidents. Now people parking beside larger vehicles will have to pray people speeding through the parking lot let them back out without running into them.
The pushback on the voting rights act is not intended to restrict voting. It is to restrict illegal voting. Any legal citizen has the right to vote. Illegals don’t. You have to show an ID to cash a check or buy alcohol. Just prove who you say you are. No problem.
A great big healthy heart hug goes out to all of the organizers of Farmville’s bicycle ride and safety rodeo. It was great to see so many people being healthier and safer in town while supporting others in cycling about. Y’all make raising a family in Farmville better for every one
I know that the global warming crowd is giddy over the recent pricing of red meat. That is one way to limit the amount of red meat in our diet. I buy the chicken or pork that is on sale. Admittedly I still gaze at the beef with a look of lust but I do not put any in the cart. Is lusting over red meat a sin too? You there, Preacher?
We did not have squat trucks. We had Hollywood Mufflers or “Cherry Bombs.” They were fiberglass mufflers and when you backed off the gas they made a loud popping sound. Really loud and annoying to people trying to sleep. It was a way to signal to your girlfriend when you rode by her house in the wee hours of the morning. Of course, her daddy was not too happy but that’s to be expected.
Kids today have got it too easy in school. Back in my day we had to actually translate Latin. No cheat sheets. No Wikipedia. No Google. Just plain sit down with it and translate away. Then pray she did not call on you to read your translation aloud. No use asking your parents for help. I went to Italy once but couldn’t use Latin there either. Unless “Perrier water” and “pizza pepperoni” count as Latin.
In the interest of public disclosure, the City Council should disclose the private entity that the city intends to partner with on the Town Common. Also, the homes of all the black people were taken through condemnation by the Redevelopment Commission to provide this area for all people. Not everyone will benefit from private business on this land. Who are the developers?
BYH ECU for scanning license plates and recording all that data about where cars are on campus so you can charge more for limited spaces. Those spots are paid for mostly by taxpayers like my parents, so bill them if I park in a way that you can’t read my plate!
