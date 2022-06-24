Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Summer Theater
ECU/Loessin Playhouse Summer Theater will present “Mamma Mia!” in McGinnis Theater at 7:30 p.m. through Saturday with matinees at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $35 for the general public, $30 for senior adults and $25 for ECU students and youth. Visit tickets.ecu.edu or call 328-4788.
Ham Radio weekend
The Brightleaf Amateur Radio Club will hold its ham radio field event from 2 p.m. Saturday to noon on Sunday at the Oakwood School, 4000 MacGregor Downs Road. The event is open to the public for those who want to learn more about amateur radio as operators talk to others around the world.
Tree workshop
ReLeaf and North Carolina Cooperative Extension-Pitt County Center are holding an educational workshop 10-11 a.m. on Saturday at the Pitt County Ag Center, 403 Government Circle. Experts will be discussing trees that thrive in Greenville’s climate and soils. A tour of select trees in the Pitt County Arboretum will take place afterward. Admission is free.
Vaccine clinic
A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church, 1095 Allen Road. The event also will distribute food boxes and personal protective equipment. The event is sponsored the church in partnership with Old North State Medical Society, AMEXCAN and The Greenville-Pitt County Area Section of the National Council of Negro Women Inc.
Church giveaway
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church will host a giveaway of food, clothing, household items and more starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the church, 230 Boyd St., Winterville.
Medicine giveaway
NC MedAssist is holding a free over the counter medicine distribution 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Bethel Youth Activity Center, 7449 Main St. Items include cold, cough and flu medicine, vitamins, children’s medicines and more. No appointment or registration is required but visit www.medassist.org/mobile to request specific medication or preorder for quick pickup. The event is open to everyone 18 and older. The nonprofit pharmacy holding the even in partnership with ECU Health.
Sunday in the Park
This week’s Sunday in the Park concert will feature The Monitors from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Town Common, 105 E. First St. Playing jazz and rhythm and blues, the band has been a Sunday in the Park favorite for 48 years. Pets are permitted. The inclement weather hotline is 758-7246. In case of rain, cancellations will be announced at www.facebook.com/sundayintheparkcog.
Food distributions
St. Peter’s Developmental Center, 1295 E. Mumford Road, will hold a drive-through food box giveaway 9-11 a.m. on Saturday. Everyone in need is welcome.
The St. James United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 2000 Forest Hill Circle, will distribute bags of fresh produce and baked goods along with bags of nonperishable food starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Everyone is welcome.
The St. Vincent de Paul Society will provide food bags curbside at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2700 E. Fourth St., from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday.
The Benevolence Food Pantry at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd., will hold a drive-through food service 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday. The event provides boxes and bags of food including fresh and frozen meats.