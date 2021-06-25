BYH to the person complaining about cars parked in yards in Winterville. I have voiced my opinion against having so many cars on the grass. Maybe your comments will sway the other members of the Winterville Town Board to vote with me! Tony Moore, Winterville Town Council member.
BYH to the Greenville City Council majority who voted to rezone part of the Town Common to downtown commercial. It may take one year or it may take 10 years, but they deliberately opened the door to transforming the community’s park to a profit-making business. Make no mistake, profit-hungry developers are involved and now are waiting and watching for every opportunity. They are patient and determined. We desperately need some balance on this council.
BYH ECU for making the Vidant CEO the dean. So the CEO is working two full-time jobs and making more than $1 million a year. But the ECU/Vidant employees can’t get no raise. Shows what leadership thinks of their employees.
Rather than build a restaurant on the Town Common how about paving a road through the park so food trucks could prowl the area during peak times. You could have food trucks moving along at the same speed as a moving sidewalk. Stand on the sidewalk and order from the food truck as the sidewalk moved through the park. It would be like a big Legoland theme park. Let’s light this candle!
BYH, guns are inanimate objects without someone to pull the trigger. Take the criminal off the street, keep them off, and crime will fall. Don’t turn them loose tomorrow with a pat on the head and not expect a repeat. Politicians, judges, DAs and prosecutors who don’t subscribe to that policy are just as responsible as the criminal. It’s time to get tough.
BYH, imagine sitting in a cell for years, decades, even for life, convicted of something that is no longer even a crime in many states, while other people build intergenerational wealth doing exactly the same thing. All cannabis prisoners should be released, now.
BYH Councilperson Monica Daniels for respecting land snatched from her ancestors and voting no commercial on the common. BYH member Rick Smiley who laid bare the irrationality of council members who say they don’t want heavy commercial on the common but were unwilling to create park-friendly zoning to accomplish that. No BYH to Rose Glover who speaks respect for blacks whose land was taken then hypocritically votes for developers, as she usually does.
BYH, accordion to a recent study, 7 out of 10 people don’t notice when a word in a sentence is replaced by a musical instrument.
