Movie in the Park
The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department will present Disney-Pixar’s “Onward” during its Movie in the Park series about 8:40 p.m. today at the Greenville Toyota Amphitheater at the Town Common, 105 E. First St.
FreeCycle Fridays
FreeCycle Fridays takes items discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station and posts them to the Freecycle Fridays photo album on the @PittCountyNC Facebook page every Friday at noon. The items can be claimed by members of the public and picked up for free. Visit www.pittcountync.gov/freecycle.
Food boxes
Staton Mill Road Community Outreach Inc. will hold its monthly food box distribution on from 5-7 p.m. today at St. Mary Baptist Church, 1251 Fleming School Road. It is a free, drive through event. Contact Larry Chance 327-8208.
Vigil against violence
Youth Voices Matter in collaboration with the Pitt County NAACP will host its Vigil Against Violence noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Pitt County Court House, 100 E. Third St. Organizers are calling on all youth, churches, community leaders and organizations, mental health specialists, educators and business owners to participate. Call 252-499-5500 for more information. Rain date is noon-2 p.m. Sunday, June 27.
Outdoor movie
Farmville Parks & Recreation, 3672 N. Main St., will host an outdoor showing of “The Croods: A New Age” (rated PG) at dusk on Saturday. Bring lawn chairs or a blanket to sit on. Popcorn and drinks will be provided. The event is held in partnership with Farmville Public Library and Farmville Police Department.
Ham Radio field day
The Brightleaf Amateur Radio Club will be operating at The Oakwood School, 4000 MacGregor Road, Greenville, 2 p.m. Saturday to noon Sunday. The event is open to the public as we practice for possible future emergencies as part of a contest. Visitors can also try their hand at operating a radio. Visit: w4amc.com or ARRL.org.
VFW Bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds its Bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.
Sundays Unplugged
JT Ackerman will perform modern pop at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Greenfield Terrace, 120 Park Access Road, during Greenville Recreation and Parks’ last Sundays Unplugged show. Visit webtrac.greenvillenc.gov.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building on Second Street will be open 2-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free but donations are welcomed and go toward future exhibits. Call 746-4209 or visit www.aydenhistoricalandartssociety.com.
Give blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at the Greenville Church of God, 3105 S. Memorial Drive, 12:30-4:30 p.m., Sunday.
Triumph Food Pantry
Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264, Washington, in Pitt County will be holding a drive-through food box giveaway 10-on Wednesday, June 30 from 10-11:30 am. Call 252 -975-6944 for more information
Self-esteem project
Richelle Smallwood of Providential Care Center of Mental Wellness will host a free launch party for a self-esteem program called Lost and Found at noon at the Hilton Greenville. Community leaders, school administrators and organizations that work with youth are encouraged to RSVP at www.myprovidentialcare.com.
