Interfaith Pride Service
Winterville Christian Church, 257 Cooper St., will hold an Interfaith Pride Service at 5 p.m. on Sunday followed by reception hosted by PFLAG Greenville.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society’s museum will hold its monthly open house 2-5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free, donations are welcome and docents will be on hand.
Safe Life seminar
Leaders and instructors with the Pitt County Wildlife Club and Armed Women of America will present the Embrace the Safe Life seminar from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the wildlife club, 3029 N.C. 222, Greenville. The event is open to the public and includes sessions on: Refuse To Be A Victim, Homeland Security and Active Shooter Safety Preparedness. Email tarriverpcwc@gmail.com to RSVP and reserve a spot.
Picnic in the Park
Arts of the Pamlico will hold A Picnic in the Park with Trainwreck 5-8 p.m. on Sunday at Mac “Bear” Hodges Festival Park, 119 Water St., Washington. Admission is free. Beer, wine and soft drinks will be for sale along with food from Omar’s Taco Truck Express.
Adoption event
A Barks in the Park adoption event will be held from noon-2 p.m. Sunday at Greensprings Park, 2500 E. Fifth St. The event will feature available pets from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, Pitt County Animal Services and Pitt Friends.
GIHS-Eppes Reunion
The Greenville Industrial-Eppes Alumni Association will hold its 42nd Annual Reunion July 1-3 at the C.M. Eppes Recreation Center and Thomas Foreman Park. Highlights include the dedication of the renovated Heritage Society Cultural Center at noon on July 2; the family and friends gathering from 12:30-4 p.m.; and a worship service at 10:30 a.m. on July 3. Visit www.gicmppesalumniassoc.com, email gi.cmeppesallumni@gmail.com, or call James Harper at 202-577-9034 and Jamie Moore 402-981-7502.
Family reunion
The Hines family will hold a family picnic at the Haddock UAFWB Church, 111 Sunset Acre Lane, Winterville, from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, July 2. A family fun day will be 1 p.m on Sunday, July 3, at Boyd Lee park, 5184 Corey Road. Call 640-5630 for more information.
Farmville Fourth
Farmville will hold its Independence Day Celebration on July 3 at the Walter B. Jones Town Commons from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. There will be a performance by the Tar River Community Band, food and a fireworks display starting at 9 p.m. For more information call 753-6722 or 753-6712.
Greenville Fourth
The City of Greenville’s Independence Day Celebration will start at 3 p.m. on the Town Common, 105 E. First St. The event will feature live music, food trucks, a beer garden, bounce house and a classic car show. Fireworks are at dusk.
Classic Car show
The Coastal Plains Chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America is hosting a classic car show in partnership with the Greenville Recreation and Parks from 3 p.m. to dusk at the Town Common, 105 E. First St. Any car 25 years or older can be entered. No tents or large umbrellas in the show area. Call Bob McAdam at 717-6836.
Tea Party
The Eastern NC Tea Party will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Parker’s Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. Andy Jackson, director of the Civitas Center for Public Integrity, will speak about election integrity and election reform.