Bennie Rountree recognition
The Southern Christian Leadership Conference will host an appreciation dinner to recognize Bennie Rountree for his years of service as a civil rights leader in the Pitt County community at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Unveiling Glory In Worship Ministries, 873 West Star St., Greenville. The event is open to the public.
Book signing
Jil Johnson Pinder, author of recently published “Dog Island,” will hold a book signing and discussion at 2 p.m. on Monday at the Community Orchard at Jarvis & Avery Streets near the South Tar River Greenway. The book tells stories through the eyes of dogs of their journeys as they go to a shelter and ultimately end up on Dog Island. A limited supply of books will be available for purchase at the event. Books can be ordered online through Barnes & Noble. For more information, contact jilpinder@gmail.com.
Golden K meet
The Kiwanis Club of Golden K Greenville will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Masonic Lodge, 1104 Charles St. Steve Tripp, president of Vidant Surgicenter and mayor of Ayden, will be the guest speaker. The meeting will start at 10 a.m. Visitors are welcome. For information, please call367-8310.
Food giveaway
The St. Vincent de Paul Society will provide food bags curbside at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2700 E. Fourth St., from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday.
Pride celebration
The Pitt County Chapter of NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is hosting a event in recognition of National Pride Month from 10 a.m. to noon today at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. It will feature resource tables, food vendors, entertainment and raffle tickets for prizes from local businesses. Drawings are at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Outdoor movie
Farmville Parks & Recreation, 3672 N. Main St., will host an outdoor showing of “The Croods: A New Age” (rated PG) at dusk on today. Bring lawn chairs or a blanket to sit on. Popcorn and drinks will be provided. The event is held in partnership with Farmville Public Library and Farmville Police Department.
Ham Radio field day
The Brightleaf Amateur Radio Club will be operating at The Oakwood School, 4000 MacGregor Road, Greenville, 2 p.m. today to noon Sunday. The event is open to the public as we practice for possible future emergencies as part of a contest. Visitors can also try their hand at operating a radio. Visit: w4amc.com or ARRL.org.
VFW Bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds its Bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.
Sundays Unplugged
JT Ackerman will perform modern pop at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Greenfield Terrace, 120 Park Access Road, during Greenville Recreation and Parks’ last Sundays Unplugged show. Visit webtrac.greenvillenc.gov.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building on Second Street will be open 2-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission free, donations welcomed.
Give blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at the Greenville Church of God, 3105 S. Memorial Drive, 12:30-4:30 p.m., Sunday.
Legacy Days
The Grifton Museum is gearing up for its John Lawson Legacy Days to be held Oct. 29-30. Call 524-0190 or visit JohnLawsonLegacyDays.org.