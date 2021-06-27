In North Carolina on June 26 only 39 percent have been fully vaccinated and 45 percent have received at least one dose of vaccine. Sadly the N.C. State baseball team was unable to continue in the CWS due to COVID-19 protocols. This is a wakeup call folks, as obviously young folks tested positive and were not vaccinated. Why are North Carolina citizens not doing the right thing? to protect all of us? SMH.
BYH DA. Your office dismissed a case that had DNA linking the defendant to a murder where the victim was stabbed. The defendant had stolen a TV and there was proof of that. So what evidence should Law Enforcement be looking for? What would you accept? A written confession and the murder weapon 9 years later? You need to try cases yourself and go to court!
BYH to the bicycle safety advocate in Farmville. Thank you so much for making your town one of the safest in the entire state for all people to ride for work, pleasure, or exercise. So many more people come out this way to ride because of your decades of advocacy. You're an unsung hero of the town, county, and state.
Well BOH, due to the delay of the census and thus a delay of voting until 2022, we are stuck for another year with the mayor and council members (especially the younger ones) getting another year to ignore the citizens' voices and supporting their cronies the developers and the ECU students. SMH.
BOH, as a lifelong Democrat and not inclined to criticize my party I must say this. Our VP has become an embarrassment with the latest trip. If we expect to win the next election, then stop blaming Trump, show some leadership and offer and implement some solutions to the problems we have. Another photo-op just doesn't cut it. Keep going on the current path and my vote won't be Democrat next time.
NO BYH to “Que mala” Harris for stating that the border crisis was inherited when Basement Biden became our president, and for NOT visiting the epicenter of the problem! Let me take a drive to NYC to see what’s happening in Chicago. Idiot. Wrong again, Ms. Harris!
BYH, the meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose of life is to give it away.
BYH to those developers who only allow people to walk safely on one side of the road. Do y'all think that 1/2 of the population has no need to walk, run, push a stroller, or use a cart or wheelchair without risking their lives? Your actions show that you only value half of your customers. Worse, however, are those developers who have zero sidewalks and value no one's safety!
It is time for new leadership on the Pitt County Board of Education.
BYH all TV stations! I am sick and tired of seeing people getting COVID shots in their arms! Can't they show something else besides an arm with a needle going into it?
BYH, the devil's best work was being able to convince evangelicals that a racist man who makes fun of dead soldiers, has five kids with three wives, gropes women, incites violence and never tells the truth was sent here by God.
BOH, In my 83 years I have seen incompetent politicians come and go on both sides of the aisle. This pair we have today beats all. We have fuzzy Biden and Lady Ha Ha, both of whom are supposed to be leaders. Give me a break. If Biden doesn't make it to 2024 then we end up with Harris and Pelosi. Scary! How can the Democrats be so clueless for the future of our children.