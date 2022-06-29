Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Brainiac Boot Camp
Thursday is the deadline to register for the Brainiac Boot Camp to Train Your Brain held by the Pitt County Council on Aging. The classes will be held from 10 a.m.-noon on Wednesdays, July 13-Aug. 3, at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Cost is $20. Supply T-shirt size when registering by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Concert on the Common
The Chicago tribute band Chicago Rewired will perform for the last Concert on the Common at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, 105 W. First St. Their performance was rained out earlier this year. Beer and wine from Carolina Eagle Distributing will be served by the Greenville Junior League. Food trucks will be serving along First Street.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays serving the entire community. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
GIHS-Eppes Reunion
The Greenville Industrial-Eppes Alumni Association will hold its 42nd Annual Reunion Friday-Sunday at the C.M. Eppes Recreation Center and Thomas Foreman Park. Highlights include the dedication of the renovated Heritage Society Cultural Center at noon Saturday; the family and friends gathering from 12:30-4 p.m.; and a worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Visit www.gicmppesalumniassoc.com, email gi.cmeppesallumni@gmail.com, or call James Harper at 202-577-9034 and Jamie Moore 402-981-7502.
Family reunion
The Hines family will hold a family picnic at the Haddock UAFWB Church, 111 Sunset Acre Lane, Winterville, from 2-5 p.m. Saturday. A family fun day will be at 1 p.m Sunday, July 3, at Boyd Lee park, 5184 Corey Road. Call 640-5630 for more information.
Farmville Fourth
Farmville will hold its Independence Day Celebration on Sunday at the Walter B. Jones Town Commons from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. There will be a performance by the Tar River Community Band, food and a fireworks display starting at 9 p.m. For more information call 753-6722 or 753-6712.
Grifton Museum
The Historic Museum and Indian Village of Grifton, 437 Creekshore Drive, is open from 1-5 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month. Appointments are also available by calling at 524-0190. Free admission.
Greenville Fourth
The City of Greenville’s Independence Day Celebration will start at 3 p.m. Monday on the Town Common, 105 E. First St. The event will feature live music, food trucks, a beer garden, bounce house and a classic car show. Fireworks are at dusk.
Classic Car show
The Coastal Plains Chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America and Greenville Recreation and Parks are hosting a classic car cruise-in for cars 25 years old and older from 3-6 p.m. on Monday at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. No tents or large umbrellas. Call 717-6836.
‘Clue’
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will host performances of “Clue,” a farce-meets-murder mystery, beginning in July. Shows are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. July 14-16 and July 21-23, with additional matinee performances at 2 p.m. July 16-17 and July 23. General admission is $20, $15 for students and seniors. Visit magnoliaartscenter.com or call 1-888-622-3868.