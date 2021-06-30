Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Concert on the Common
Chairmen of the Board will perform on Thursday as part of the Concert on the Common series starting at 6 p.m. at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. The event also features food trucks and beer and wine sales. The Embers play on July 14 and On the Border July 22. Visit concertonthecommon.org.
Triumph Food Pantry
Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264, Washington, in Pitt County will be holding a drive-through food box giveaway from 10-11:30 p.m. today. Call 252-975-6944 for more information.
Organ recitals
The East Carolina Musical Arts Education Foundation today will conclude the 2021 Summer Organ Recital Series celebrating the 15th anniversary of the installation of The Perkins and Wells Memorial Organ, C.B. Fisk Opus 126, in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Fourth St. The performance will be held at 7 p.m. Visit www.opus126.com to register.
Legion Bingo
American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo will be held today at 403 St. Andrews Drive off Greenville Boulevard between Azteca and the Golden Corral. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
Umbrella Market
The Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market is held from 5-8 p.m. today at Five Points Plaza at the corner of Fifth and Evans streets. The open-air market features a farmers’ market-style array of goods and hand-crafted items, along with musical entertainment, food and beer. Visit uptowngreenville.com.
Med instead of meds
A team of Family and Consumer Sciences agents with the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service will offer a free, six-week virtual Med Instead of Meds series noon to 1 p.m. on Thursdays starting July 22. The class will show participants how to follow the Mediterranean diet to a healthier lifestyle. Registration required at go.ncsu.edu/medinsteadofmeds-registration. Call agent Taneisha Armstrong 902-1714 or email her at taneisha_armstrong@ncsu.edu for more information or visit https://pitt.ces.ncsu.edu/.../free-med-instead-of-meds.
Animal shelter
The Pitt County Animal Shelter is limiting the intake of all animals through November 2021 now that renovations to the facility have resumed. Animal Services is unable to accept owner-surrender dogs or cats; trap, neuter, and release services and cat deterrents remain available. The shelter will accept eviction animals, bite quarantines and other animals on a case by case basis.
Breast cancer screenings
Vidant Cancer Care is offering free cancer screenings to eligible Pitt County residents without health insurance 1-4:30 p.m July 20. Eligibility is confirmed during phone registration at 252-847-7867.
Casino trip
The Pitt County Council on Aging is sponsoring a Christmas in July trip to the Dover Downs Hotel and Casino July 20-22. The three-day, two-night package includes hotel, two buffet breakfasts, one buffet dinner, two $50 slot plays, a gift from Santa and more. Cost is $329 per person for double occupancy including a $100 deposit. Call Cyndi at 752-1717, Ext. 205 for more information.
Pet fostering
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Road, is in need of foster families provide temporary care for kittens, puppies, dogs and cats. For more information, visit hsecarolina.org/become-a-foster.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call (252) 752-3482.
