Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration is required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Zumba Gold, Zumba for Active Older Adults, 10:30-11:30, Tuesdays. No registration required.
Senior fitness classes, 1-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. No registration required.
Android Cellphone Class, 9-10 a.m. Tuesday, July 5.
A presentation on Angelica Church, a socialite with the rich and famous of the Revolutionary War period, 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 5.
A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns about Falls, 2-4 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, July 6-28.
Computing for Beginners 10:30-11:45 a.m., Thursday, July 7, Tuesdays, July 12 and 19. Limited seating.
Revolving Caregiver Depot Station Rotation, a support program for caregivers, 10-11 a.m. July 11.
Beginner Quilting, 10 a.m.-noon, Wednesdays, July 13-27. Cost is $40.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations.
Red Men’s Lodge, 503 E. 3rd St., Washington, noon-4-p.m. July 5.
Hookerton Fire Station, 404 East Main St., Hookerton, 2-6 p.m., July 6.
St. James United Methodist Church, 2000 E. Sixth St., Greenville, 3-7 p.m., July 7.
Whiteplains Church Ministries, 748 Edward St., Belhaven, 1-6 p.m., July 10.
The Heritage at Arlington, 2700 Arlington Blvd., Greenville, 2-6 p.m., July 11.
The Blind Center, 219 N. Harvey St., Washington, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., July 12.
Acting Intensive
Magnolia Arts Center will host Take Ten: A Youth Acting Intensive from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. July 18-22. The workshop, led by instructor Janice Schreiber, is open to ages 10-16. It will focus on basic techniques such as concentration, relaxation, circle of attention, circumstances, and objectives, along with qualities of movement, atmospheres, and archetypal gestures. Cost is $150, and scholarships are available. Enrollment is limited. For more information email info@magnoliaartscenter.com.
Soup Kitchens
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves meals between 10:30 a.m.-noon Mondays-Fridays and 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Call 561-7519.
The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen at 3492 S. Walnut St. in Farmville serves hot meals from noon until 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The kitchen relies on donations and volunteers. Call 917-4563.
Vietnam vets
The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 272 meets on the second Thursday of every month at The Hut, 2805 Cemetery Road with a free meal at 6 p.m. and business at 6:30 p.m. Membership is open to all Vietnam-era veterans. Bring your DD214. The next meeting is July 14.
Republican Women
The Republican Women of Pitt County host their monthly luncheon and speakers series on the third Thursday of the month at the Greenville Country Club, 216 Country Club Drive. Social and check-in at 11:30; program and lunch begins at noon. RSVP to rwpcnc21@gmail.com required for lunch.