Grifton Museum
The Historic Museum and Indian Village of Grifton, 437 Creekshore Drive, is open from 1-5 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month. Appointments are also available by calling at 524-0190. Admission is always free.
Sunday in the Park
The Sunday in the Park series returns to the Greenville Town Common for its 49th season at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday with The Tar River Community Band. The group will continue a long tradition of performances this year with the big band and show tunes led by conductor James Mauser and vocalist Emery Davis.
Canned veggie drive
Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church Food Pantry Ministry is holding a canned vegetable drive from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m Monday through Wednesday at the church, 1001 Hooker Road. Call 756-4869 for more information.
Seniors Prom
The Greene County Senior Center, 104 Greenridge Road, Snow Hill, will host a Golden Seniors Prom Night from 6-9 p.m. on Friday with DJ Stevie Heath. The event will feature a king and queen contest, prom portraits and refreshments. Attire is semiformal. Call 747-5436 for information.
Concert on the Common
On The Border-The Ultimate Eagles Tribute will perform at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St., as part of the Concert on the Common series. Food trucks and adult beverages will be available.
Civic Center Dance
The monthly Washington Civic Center Dance, 110 Gladden St., is from 7-10 p.m. on Thursday. Music by DJ Stanley Edwards (Woogie) and hosted by Jenny Bright and Carolyn Rouse. Admission is $8 with a 50/50 drawing and door prizes. No alcohol, no smoking, no children. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Line dance class at 6:35 p.m. Call 944-6198 or text 364-7264.
Picnic in the Park
Arts of the Pamlico will hold A Picnic in the Park with Alex Williams of Kool and the Gang from 5-8 p.m. on June 12 at Mac “Bear” Hodges Festival Park, 119 Water St., Washington. Admission is free. Arts of the Pamlico will have beer, wine and soft drinks for sale. The Jerk Truck will offer jerk chicken, curry, rice and peas and more.
SUMMER Camp
The deadline to apply for the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office SUMMER Camp in partnership with Pitt County Schools is June 13. The youth camp will be held at Wellcome Middle School, 3101 N. Memorial Drive, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 20-July 21 for youth ages 8-13. Contact Venus Curry at 902-2776 for information.
Host families needed
Terre des Langues is seeking host families for 10 French students in the Greenville area for June 18-July 10, and a second group of 10 July 10-31 along with two teachers. Contact Frederic Fladdenmuller at 754-2136 or write to fladenmullerf@ecu.edu.
Give blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations.
St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2606 E. Fifth St., 9 a.m.-2 p.m., June 5.
PCC Student Center, 1986 Pitt Tech Road, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., June 6.
Brody School of Medicine, 600 Moye Blvd., 10 a.m.-4 p.m., June 8.
Winterville Christian Church, 257 Cooper St., 3-7 p.m., June 8.