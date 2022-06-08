Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Concert on the Common
On The Border-The Ultimate Eagles Tribute will perform at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Town Common, 105 E. First St., as part of the Concert on the Common series. The event will feature food trucks and adult beverages.
Civic Center Dance
The monthly Washington Civic Center Dance, 110 Gladden St., will be from 7-10 p.m. on Thursday. Music by DJ Stanley Edwards (Woogie) and hosted by Jenny Bright and Carolyn Rouse. Admission is $8 with a 50/50 drawing and door prizes. No alcohol, no smoking, no children. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Line dance class at 6:35 p.m. Call 944-6198 or text 364-7264.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
Vietnam vets
The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 272 will hold its monthly membership meeting on Thursday at The Hut, 2805 Cemetery Road, with a free meal at 6 p.m. and meeting at 6:30 p.m. VVA membership is open to all Vietnam-era veterans. Bring your DD214.
Seniors Prom
The Greene County Senior Center, 104 Greenridge Road, Snow Hill, will host a Golden Seniors Prom Night from 6-9 p.m. on Friday with DJ Stevie Heath. The event will feature a king and queen contest, prom portraits and refreshments. Attire is semiformal. Call 747-5436 for information.
Food distribution
St. Peter’s Developmental Center, 1295 E. Mumford Road, will hold a drive-through food box giveaway from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday. Everyone in need is welcome. Call 325-4162 for information.
Food pantry
The St. James United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 2000 Forest Hill Circle, will distribute bags of fresh produce and baked goods along with bags of nonperishable food at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Drive up, provide your name and the number of people in your household and they will put the bags in your trunk. Call 752-6154.
Picnic in the Park
Arts of the Pamlico will hold A Picnic in the Park with Alex Williams of Kool and the Gang from 5-8 p.m. on Sunday at Mac “Bear” Hodges Festival Park, 119 Water St., Washington. Admission is free. Arts of the Pamlico will have beer, wine and soft drinks for sale. The Jerk Truck will offer jerk chicken, curry, rice and peas, jerk sandwiches and more.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society Museum, 2543 Church St., will be open from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday. Located in the Cox-Ange House, the museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Admission is free but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for information or to schedule tours.
Sunday in the Park
This week’s Sunday in the Park concert will be held 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. with Afreyed Knot, powerhouse rock out of Washington, N.C. The Monitors will play on June 26.
SUMMER Camp
The deadline to apply for the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office SUMMER Camp in partnership with Pitt County Schools is June 13. The youth camp will be held at Wellcome Middle School, 3101 N. Memorial Drive, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 20-July 21 for youth ages 8-13. Contact Venus Curry at 902-2776 for information.