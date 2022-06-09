Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Seniors Prom
The Greene County Senior Center, 104 Greenridge Road, Snow Hill, will host a Golden Seniors Prom Night from 6-9 p.m. on Friday with DJ Stevie Heath. The event will feature a king and queen contest, prom portraits and refreshments. Attire is semiformal. Call 747-5436.
Disaster Resources
The Association of Mexicans in Eastern North Carolina will host the Eastern North Carolina Disaster Resource Expo from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. The event will feature information about volunteer opportunities, emergency information, food, games and demonstrations as hurricane season begins. The event is free and open to everyone. Contact ncldra@amexcannc.org or 329-0593 to be a vendor, volunteer or sponsor.
March for our Lives
March for our Lives, the student-led demonstration in support of gun control legislation, is organizing marches around the country on Saturday and is working to hold a Greenville march at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Pitt County Courthouse, 100 W. Third St. Visit marchforourlives.com/march22/ and click Join a March Near You to sign up.
Picnic in the Park
Arts of the Pamlico will hold A Picnic in the Park with Alex Williams of Kool and the Gang from 5-8 p.m. on Sunday at Mac “Bear” Hodges Festival Park, 119 Water St., Washington. Admission is free. Arts of the Pamlico will have beer, wine and soft drinks for sale. The Jerk Truck will offer jerk chicken, curry, rice and peas, jerk sandwiches and more.
Fluff and Puff
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will hold its first Fluff and Puff Dog Wash of the season from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday at Congregation Bayt Shalom, 4351 E. 10th St. Large dogs: $15; small dogs: $10; nail clipping: $10. All proceeds benefit the society. Participants must bring a copy of the dog’s rabies vaccination certificate (tags do not count). The event will feature Deputy Drifter, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office therapy dog.
Lion’s Fun Fest
The Snow Hill Lion’s Club is sponsoring its Family Fun Fest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 25, beside the Greene County Senior Center, 104 Greenridge Road. The club is seeking vendors and sponsors. Call Trish at 367-6774 for more information and to complete a vendor application on the phone.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society Museum, 2543 Church St., will open from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday in the Cox-Ange House. The museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660.
Post 151 meeting
Farmville American Legion Post 151 meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday at Farmville Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St.
Food giveaway
The St. Vincent de Paul Society will provide food bags curbside at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2700 E. Fourth St., from 11 a.m.-noon on Tuesday.
Drive-through food pantry
The Benevolence Food Pantry at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd., will hold a drive-through food service from 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday.
Greenville Jaycees
The Greenville Jaycees will hold its monthly membership meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Pitt Street Brewing, 630 S. Pitt St. A general membership meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. on July 12 at Pitt Street.