A celebration on Albemarle Avenue is one of many Pitt County and Greenville commemorations of Juneteenth scheduled for this weekend.
Thousands are expected to celebrate the area’s African American community, past and present.
The Greenville Theater Art Center (GTAC) is hosting an Albemarle Block Party from 5-8 p.m. Sunday that will offer fun with a focus on the area’s significance to Black-owned business. “The Block,” as it is known, is home to The Roxy Theatre as well as businesses like The Breakfast Bar and Quality Cutz barber shop.
Terri Campbell-Payton, a creative director for GTAC, said that the more she learns about the area’s history the more she understands about her home town. The J.H. Rose graduate returned to the area after graduating from Johnson & Wales University in Charlotte.
“We’re trying to bring back the culture and the history of what Albemarle Avenue used to be,” Campbell-Payton said. “All the businesses on the block will be involved.
“I’m only 25, so I’m still learning about the block. Through GTAC and The Roxy Theatre … being able to hear stories of what people living in Greenville experienced as a kid. Coming to some of the parties, some of the movie nights and the talent shows.”
The Roxy originally was purchased in 1947 by Jasper L. Tripp, according to East Carolina University’s library, and was turned into a center of the arts in 1975. Four years later, the building was bought by Greenville native William Myles Nobles, known by his performance name Billy Myles. He wrote “Tonight, Tonight” and “Have You Ever Loved a Woman,” which was recorded by Freddie King in 1960. Nobles passed away in 2005.
Campbell-Payton’s history in performance goes back to her father. She said she grew up on the road with him as he performed on African American Broadway, “The Chitlin’ Circuit,” which featured black musicians, comedians and entertainers on the East Coast, South and Midwest. The circuit historically carried through segregation and saw headliners Count Basie, Ella Fitzgerald, Otis Redding and others.
The Albemarle event will include a bouncy house for kids, a DJ battle and various dance groups. Food trucks will be present and Local comedian Musa will be bringing the laughs and keeping energy high as the event’s master of ceremonies.
Greenville Grooves will return to Greenville’s Town Common on Friday from 6:30-9 p.m. when free music will take center stage. Headlining the event for the second year in a row is Carroll Dashiell, director of East Carolina University’s Jazz Ensemble. DJ Six Four will open the show. Six food trucks will be in attendance, as will four multicultural vendors.
While economic leaders said last year’s event was tempered by pandemic concerns, this year is expected to see a better turnout at what one leader called a kickoff for Juneteenth celebrations.
“Based on other events we’ve seen, there is definitely pent-up demand to get out and do things,” said Andrew Schmidt, president and CEO of the Greenville-Pitt County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Schmidt said he is excited to have Dashiell onboard for the second year in a row.
“He’s kind of a local legend around here,” Schmidt said. “He’s got a great following and brings in some friends to play with him from other places.
“For him to headline is a good draw for our community. It’s kind of interesting … because we did not feel really comfortable pushing this last year (on account of) what was going on with COVID, but this year’s we’re pushing it to other areas in eastern North Carolina to say. "Come on and kickoff Juneteenth in Greenville.”
The National Weather Service forecasts high temperatures from 92-97 degrees on Friday. The weather will be humid, the weather service said, and thunderstorms are possible. Temperatures are anticipated to fall in the 85-90 degree range for Saturday, with less humidity.
Health and Wellness
Two Pitt County events will highlight health and wellness while celebrating black culture.
The West Greenville Health Council will host its fifth Annual Juneteenth Celebration at 10 a.m. Saturday at Thomas Foreman Park. The event is free and features music, vendors, games and giveaways of items like restaurant gift cards. Food trucks will also be present.
Health council member Nancy Winterbauer said the event is a celebration of local pride.
"With the history of marginalization developing that local pride is really necessary to help us get out of some of the disparate situations west Greenville finds itself in," Winterbauer said. "We think that having pride in our community is the first step we have to take in order to change the health disparities experienced in west Greenville."
The pool at Eppes Recreation Center will be open at noon the day of the event, giving children a chance to cool off while their parents check out vendors and informational booths from the Pitt County Department of Social Services and other organizations, Winterbauer said.
Ayden Parks and Recreation is hosting a Juneteenth Health and Wellness Event from 2-7 p.m. Sunday at the Ayden Recreation Center, 4354 Lee St., which will offer health screenings as well as food, entertainment and vendors.
Oother Juneteenth events are scheduled to be celebrated on Saturday in Pitt County:
- The Melanin Festival at Lincoln Park, 661 S. Memorial Drive, will run from 2-6 p.m. June 18 featuring food and vendors.
- Greenville's Juneteenth Festival will be held 10-2 p.m. at the Greenville Town Common. The city will partner with community groups to celebrate the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans. The event will include information on public health initiatives, wellness opportunities, food trucks, cultural arts and youth activities, and a variety of performances on stage.
- Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum, 4570 County Home Road, will host a Celebration of African American Farming History from 11-4 p.m. Descendants of Willie Hawkins of Avon Farm, Grimesland, will be honored. Events include a poetry reading, gospel concert by the Vines Sisters at 1 p.m., an oral history lecture with famers and a demonstration of tobacco farming techniques. Crafts and games will be available to kids with food trucks on site.
- Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church will host a Sunrise Service at 6 a.m. Sunday at the Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza. Seating is limited at the event but people are welcome to bring their own or otherwise witness the service. The event is the church's first worship at the site of their former Shore Drive church, which in 1969 was lost to arson following the demolition of the predominately African American Shore Drive in 1968 as a part of an urban renewal project.