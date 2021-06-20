The talents of today’s young people celebrated memories of the past during a Juneteenth celebration at Greenville Theatre Arts Center on Saturday.
The Center’s “Celebration of the Culture” featured music, dance and a sneak peak of the African-American Cultural Trail. It was one of four events that were part of a citywide celebration of Juneteenth, which marks the day in 1865 that enslaved people in Texas learned that slavery had ended two years earlier with the issuance of the Emancipation Proclamation and the adoption of the 13th Amendment nearly six months earlier.
“The purpose of the day was to bring the community out and be able to give information about our culture and heritage in Greenville, N.C.,” said Terri Payton, executive director the arts center, which now occupies a touchstone of the city's black cultural history, The Roxy Theater.
Payton has been working with the trail committee to find creative ways to bring the information to the community. She was excited by the interest people showed in today’s presentation by members of the cultural trail committee.
Events at GTAC, located at 629 Albemarle Ave. in the heart of what was once Greenville's black business district known as The Block, started with a dance performance by Beyond Belief.
“I’m over here dying. Those girls were hot,” Danielle Boone cheered. “They did an awesome job.”
She enrolled her daughter D’Niah Hall, 13, in the troupe when D’Niah was 5 years old.
“I wanted her to have something today that she could grow in and be successful in as she gets older,” Boone said. “She knows how to speak in groups and she's traveled to competitions. We’ve been to Virginia. We just went to Georgia and we’re going to Mississippi next month. Not quite the world but we are seeing a lot of it.”
The program ended with Jasulynn Rogers, 12, singing “Next in Line” with her mother Danisha Rogers.
Rogers said she was thrilled her daughter could be involved in the Juneteenth celebration. It gave her a chance to sing, which she loves, and to see Black history being recognized.
“Our history isn’t being omitted now. It was omitted for so long, but now they have the images downtown (at the Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza) and they are making this trail. It’s our history,” Rogers said. “I’m glad they are doing this.”
GTAC’s programming is designed to let people know “we can do great things with this light if we push ourselves forward,” Payton said.
“I’m from Greenville originally. When I moved back to Greenville three years ago, there was absolutely nothing for me to do. I’m an artistic, creative person and there was nothing for me to get involved in,” she said. “Instead of sitting home crying about it, I decided let’s create it.”
That’s why it was important to include young people in Saturday’s program, Payton said.
“Our vision is all about bridging the gap. We need our young people to listen and we want to bring them up so they can change the new generation and the new era,” Payton said. “The only way you can do that is for them to listen and be a part of what the elders and the past have brought to us. They won’t know that until they hear the stories.”
Stop on The Block
The presentation on the African American Cultural Trail, which will formally launch in six to eight weeks, focused on The Block, one of six stops on the inaugural tour, said Andrew Schmidt, president and CEO of the Greenville-Pitt County Convention and Visitors Authority.
The Block was the place to be in the African-American community in the 40s, 50s,” Schmidt said.
One man, Millard Bell, once said The Block was “famous all over the world from all the soldiers in Europe. They’d hear you were from Greenville and want to know about The Block.”
Nearly 20 businesses, a credit union and York Memorial AME Zion Church were located in the area of Albemarle Avenue along with the Roxy Theater.
Pat Grimes Short, Vera Blackwell and Ella and Alton Harris all talked about their memories of “The Block” during Saturday’s event.
“I am kind of old, so I am familiar with most of the places on The Block,” Short said. She then told the story of the businesses there and the role each played in the lives of community members.
“We used to go to York Memorial Church for Bible school. At that time you went from church to church … so our parents took us to all the Bible schools in the summer,” Short said.
The beauty parlor was where you could get the day's stylish hair, the curl. She remembers her parents depositing money at the credit union. The ST Restaurant is where you could get fried chicken and other meals.
There also was the Red Rose Social Club, where you had to be a member to attend. The club owner was a close family friend, Short said, so he would let her in to look around before sending her downstairs to the Palace Club, which is where kids her age would gather to dance.
Alton Harris grew up in the Shore Drive neighborhood, razed in the 1960s to create the Town Common, but he went by the Block daily on the way to school and to visit his future wife.
“All the teenagers came to the Roxy Theatre. When we came up, we could take a dollar and be out all night long,” he said. Every penny would be spent at the different businesses on The Block.
Ella Tyson Harris said her memories are mainly of York Memorial and the programming offered to young people.
The pastor nurtured the children of his congregation, she said, bringing them into his home.
“We could talk to him. He visited all around the town. There were a lot of things going on The Block but York Memorial was a pillar of strength for that community,” Tyson Harris said.
York Memorial is now on Tyson Street and continues its mission of nurturing people.
“The only experience I had on The Block was here, at the theater, at the Roxy,” Blackwell said. “We would come on Sunday evenings, we would go to church first, and this was our only form of entertainment.” She met her first boyfriend at the theater.
“It was a wonderful place in the day, everyone came here to socialize,” Blackwell said. “There were good times and bad times too but we loved it.”
Business celebration
Along with the community cultural celebration, events were held to shine a light on the city’s black business community.
A ribbon-cutting was held at a newly opened incubator space at 415 Evans St. The facility offers retail space. Eligible businesses may also qualify for assistance with tax preparation, payroll services and other services.
The ribbon-cutting was followed by a Black Business Pop-Up celebration that featured merchants, food trucks and music.
The city’s Minority, Women Business Enterprise program sponsored an open house at the Gold Post, 804 W. Fifth St., which is also the location of the program’s shared kitchen space and commissary.
“It’s an opportunity for our local food talent who is in need of a commercial kitchen space to come in and do their prep work, do their cooking and be able to go out and serve the community,” said Denisha Harris, financial services manager, who administers the MWBE program.
“Juneteenth is all about freedom and freedom comes in many forms,” Harris said. “Juneteenth specifically is about the physical freedom of formerly enslaved African-Americans but we also have economic freedom we are striving for in all our communities.”
Highlighting the incubator and shared kitchen space shows future entrepreneurs there are services that can help all people build economic freedom, Harris said, because building businesses, builds generational wealth and brings about equitable economic development in the city.