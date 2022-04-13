Magnolia Arts Center is expecting that Easter weekend will be responsible for bringing in some of the biggest crowds since Christmas 2019 as it celebrates the revival of its youth theater program with “Junie B. Jones: The Musical.”
Scheduled to make its stage debut Thursday, it is the community theater group’s first youth production since the holiday performance of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” nearly two and a half years ago.
“It was time for a kids’ show,” Director Mitch Butts said. “We haven’t had one with this age group in a very long time.”
Butts, who serves as Magnolia’s artistic director, in July 2021 directed “Nunsense,” the organization’s first performance following shutdowns due to COVID-19. After another surge in cases of the virus shuttered the theater a second time, Magnolia reopened in January 2022 with “Arsenic and Old Lace” and has since staged “Between Riverside and Crazy.” But, so far, audiences have been smaller than they were before the pandemic.
“Neither of them had full attendance like we usually do,” Butts said, adding that many of Magnolia’s performances were sold out before March 2020. “We get a good crowd when we have a kids’ show, and that’s important because we’re making a comeback from COVID. We’re hoping that ‘Junie B. Jones’ is the beginning of that rejuvenation for us again.”
The musical, an adaptation of best-selling books by Barbara Pack, tells the story of Junie B. Jones, a sassy first-grader dealing with the trials of elementary school, including making friends and needing glasses. Her experiences, from meeting a new kid on the bus to being part of a kickball tournament, are documented in her “Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal.”
“The character is a bit of a brat. She wants things her way,” Butts said. “She gets upset if she doesn’t get what she wants. She wants to be the star of everything. The fun part is watching the other kids react to that because they’re not like that. I guess every classroom has one or two of those students, no matter what age.
“This show has everything,” he said. “It’s got the loud-mouth bully. It’s got the fashionista girl, the little science nerd kid. We’ve got a little bit of everybody in the show.”
Ayden Middle School sixth-grader Maya Wilson stars as the title character, the spunky Junie B. Maya, who sometimes goes by the nickname “Juno,” is a Magnolia newcomer whose only previous theatrical experience came during her own first-grade year, when she was part of a class production of “The Incredible Reindeer.”
“My character only had like three lines,” she said, laughing. “But everybody had to sing.”
Inspired by actor Elias Harger from “Fuller House,” who got his start in community theater, Maya, 12, decided to try her hand at playing a character half her age.
“I can speak like this which I actually really like doing,” she says, making her voice several octaves higher than normal, “and I get to bounce on almost every word I say. It really fits Junie B., I think.”
The musical is also a first for Butts, who has not directed a youth production at Magnolia, though he has worked with teen actors on several productions, including “Hairspray.”
“I’ve got kids who’ve never been on stage before in this production,” he said. “I love kids; I love their attitude. I love the fact that they’ll do anything that I say on stage. It’s just fun to be with them.
“I don’t think we have anyone the exact age of first grade, which is what the play is about, but they sure can act like it.”
Among the youngest cast members are fourth-graders Raegan Bland of Eastern Elementary and Emma Rohner of Washington Montessori, who portray twins Chenille and Camille. Raegan, 9, previously performed in “We Are Monsters” at Whirligig Stage. Emma, whose previous theater experience is at camp, enjoys getting to play a character who is three or four years younger than she is.
“You get to be as dramatic as you want to be because young people, I find, tend to be very dramatic,” she said. “As you get older, that kind of falls out.”
D.H. Conley High School freshman Abby Bates portrays May, Junie B.’s tattletale antagonist. Abby, who has performed in “Mamma Mia,” at Turnage Theater in Washington, N.C., in 2021, had her last role at Magnolia in “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” when she was 12. Challenged to find roles during COVID shutdowns, she worked as an extra in films including “The Black Phone” and “Echoes,” and participated in some virtual theater projects for Magnolia Arts.
Conley junior Owen Baxter, who plays Sheldon in “Junie B. Jones: The Musical,” also had a role in “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” as well as “Elf Jr.” in 2018. But he decided against joining online theater projects.
“I never did a virtual class,” he said. “I was very much wanting to come back and do really anything after COVID. It’s been a long process. I’m definitely glad to be back.”
Hope Middle School sixth-grader Hannah Gentile, who plays Grace, agreed. After having shows at the Turnage Theater and Whirligig Stage get canceled due to COVID, she did some virtual projects.
“I missed being back on stage,” she said. “I really liked being able to be back here and being able to express more things, and I don’t have to fit in this tiny little box (on Zoom).”
The musical gives cast members plenty of room for self-expression. Butts has involved students in set design and selection of props and costumes. He even solicits their input on choreography.
“I put a lot of responsibility on the kids,” he said. “They own the show. If they don’t own it, it’s not going to be good. It’s their show.”
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 East 14th St., will host performances of “Junie B. Jones: The Musical” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and April 21-23. Additional matinee performances are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday and April 23-24. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for seniors and students. For more information, visit magnoliaartscenter.com.