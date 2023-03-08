...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 and light winds will result in
frost formation.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Members of the the Pitt Pirate Robotics club put their latest rollout, Jupiter, through its paces on Feb. 26 at First Presbyterian Church in Greenville.
Pitt Pirates Robotics club member Rylan Tuten talks about his team’s efforts to develop their new competition robot, Jupiter, during the club’s robot reveal event at First Presbyterian Church on Feb. 26.
Photos by Bobby Burns/The Daily Reflector
A new robot developed by a team of high school students was just a few hours old when they introduced it to the public recently, but it was already moving fast and lifting its loads.
Dubbed Jupiter by its creators from Pitt Pirates Robotics Club, the metal, skeletal, boxy bot spun and sped like a one-armed, souped-up grocery cart in the fellowship hall of Greenville’s First Presbyterian Church to the delight of parents, supporters and fans on Feb. 26.
“It may not look like there’s a lot going on here, but there is a lot going on here,” Bill McClung, one of the club’s adult mentors and East Carolina University engineering instructor told the crowd, referring to Jupiter’s until-then stationary framework.
McClung pointed out high-tech sensors, motors and computing power in the base of the machine then turned the show over to the 37 members of the Pirates team, many who had been up until 1 a.m. in the workshop the night before putting the final touches on Jupiter. They had built it in just six weeks.
Members were especially excited about Jupiter’s drive system, known as a swerve drive. They said it is an upgrade from the tank drive on last year’s robot, The Black Pearl.
“Basically what we are able to do this year is move in any direction,” said George Huo, one of the team’s engineers. “We can go forward, back, sideways, left, right, even diagonally,” as Jupiter would later demonstrate.
The swerve has a system of two motors, said Hunter Nelson, one motor controls the direction of the wheel and the other actually moves the wheel itself. “That gives us unparalleled maneuverability, which is way better than last year.”
The team activated Jupiter and it instantly began turning and scanning the room for orange caution cones and cushioned cubes then sped to a target. It lowered its arm, then spinning rollers on its motorized claw grasped a purple cube. It turned and found the station where the block was to be placed, but misjudged the location and the cube popped from the claw to the floor.
The robot was only 5 hours old, the team members said, so it still had a lot to learn, and so did they. They would be making adjustments through the week prior to their first tournament of the 2023 FIRST Robotics Competition season, hosted by UNC-Asheville on March 3-5 at its Kimmel Arena.
Thirty teams from across the state competed in the event, which required the robots to perform tasks like the ones demonstrated in Greenville. The robots had to perform autonomously and under the direct control of a pilot, and the Pirates had to form alliances with other teams in different phases of the two-day meet.
The Greenville team fishished qualification matches 14 out of 29 and was the captain for the eight-seeded alliance in the finals, said Carson Fraley, the team’s marketing leader, and will move on to the UNC Pembroke District event on March 24-26. If all goes well they will compete in the state championship tournament to be held March 31-April 2 in Minges Coliseum and eventually on to the world championships in Houston Texas.
But the team is about more than competitions, members said at the Feb. 26 event to introduce Jupiter. It’s an interdisciplinary activity that teaches them a wide range of skills from the obvious computer and mechanical engineering needed to build and operate a robot to the business and organizational savvy it takes to run, promote and fund an enterprise like the Pirates have become.
Now in its 15th year, the club includes team members from across Pitt County, many who have been participating in robotics programs since elementary and middle school. It is a part of the international FIRST Robotics Competition — the FIRST acronym means For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology.
The STEM-centered nonprofit Pirates rely on support from community groups, business and industry for funding and mentors who provide technical expertise. They thanked more than 30 sponsors during Jupiter’s introduction. Visit pittpiratesrobotics.com to learn more.