Supreme Court Elections

North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore speaks in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, Wednesday as the court heard arguments on a new elections case that could dramatically alter voting in 2024 and beyond.

 the Associated Press

WASHINGTON — At least six Supreme Court justices sound skeptical of making a broad ruling that would leave state legislatures virtually unchecked when making rules for elections for Congress and the presidency.

In arguments Wednesday, both liberal and conservative members of the high court appeared to take issue with the main thrust of a challenge asking them to essentially eliminate the power of state courts to strike down legislature-drawn, gerrymandered congressional districts on grounds that they violate state constitutions.


