...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM FRIDAY TO 4 PM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with frequent gusts up to 30
kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 10 PM Friday to 4 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
A youth was killed about 7:30 tonight while trying to cross Memorial Drive between Third and Fifth streets, the Greenville Police Department reported.
Officers responded to the report of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian, the department said. Upon their arrival, first responders discovered what it described as a juvenile had been struck by a car.
The youth was transported to ECU Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries, the department reported. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is fully cooperating.
Memorial Drive, between Fifth and Third Street, will remain closed in both directions while officers investigate. More information will be released as it becomes available, the department said.
The area where the incident occurred is a high traffic area. Residential areas and Thomas Forman Park on on the east side of Memorial and the Moyewood Housing Development is on the west side of the highway.
Memorial is four lanes with a turning lane and has heavy north-south traffic in and out of town.