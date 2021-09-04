Lupita Nava

AGE: 29

SCHOOL: Bethel School

I TEACH: art

HOMETOWN: Selma

EDUCATION: bachelor of fine arts in art and art education, East Carolina University

YEARS TEACHING: five

WHAT I AM LOOKING FORWARD TO MOST ABOUT STARTING THIS NEW SCHOOL YEAR IS: This summer break, I had the chance to learn more about woodworking and chicken farming. I know it sounds funny, but it truly reminded me to never stop learning. From the precision of learning to build and design with wood to chasing chickens, I really had a blast! I am really looking forward to bringing my happiness and joy from what I have learned to my classroom.

Katie Beddard

AGE: 37

SCHOOL: Chicod School

I TEACH: kindergarten

HOMETOWN: Beaufort

EDUCATION: bachelor of science and master of education in elementary education from East Carolina University; National Board Certification

YEARS TEACHING: 15

WHAT INSPIRED ME TO BECOME A TEACHER: My mom! She taught school for 30-plus years and instilled in me a love for learning and helping others.

Kara Snyder

AGE: 32

SCHOOL: G.R. Whitfield School

I TEACH: third grade


HOMETOWN: Allentown, Pa.

EDUCATION: bachelor’s and master’s degrees in elementary education, East Carolina University

YEARS TEACHING: 10

STUDENTS REMEMBER ME AS THE TEACHER WHO: will be their forever teacher. My students and I create a small family every year together and when they go on to their next grade level, I make sure to tell them that I will always be there if they ever need anything. I love having former students visit me and staying in touch with the families of my former students to see how they are doing. It’s important to me that my kids know they are always mine. No matter how old they get, they will always belong to the “flamingo” room!

Addison Cox

AGE: 33

SCHOOL: Pactolus

I TEACH: health and physical education

HOMETOWN: Garner

EDUCATION: bachelor of science in health and physical education and master of arts in education, East Carolina University

YEARS TEACHING: 11

STUDENTS REMEMBER ME AS THE TEACHER WHO: truly cares about their success and makes learning fun!

Ali Brilliant

AGE: 30

SCHOOL: Stokes School

I TEACH: middle school mathematics

HOMETOWN: Dubuque, Iowa

EDUCATION: bachelor’s degree in elementary education with specialties in reading and mathematics from the University of Iowa

YEARS TEACHING: seven

WHAT INSPIRED ME TO BECOME A TEACHER: I was inspired to become a teacher by all the great role models that I had growing up. They helped me be the best version of myself, and I wanted to help others in the same way.

