Lupita Nava
AGE: 29
SCHOOL: Bethel School
I TEACH: art
HOMETOWN: Selma
EDUCATION: bachelor of fine arts in art and art education, East Carolina University
YEARS TEACHING: five
WHAT I AM LOOKING FORWARD TO MOST ABOUT STARTING THIS NEW SCHOOL YEAR IS: This summer break, I had the chance to learn more about woodworking and chicken farming. I know it sounds funny, but it truly reminded me to never stop learning. From the precision of learning to build and design with wood to chasing chickens, I really had a blast! I am really looking forward to bringing my happiness and joy from what I have learned to my classroom.
Katie Beddard
AGE: 37
SCHOOL: Chicod School
I TEACH: kindergarten
HOMETOWN: Beaufort
EDUCATION: bachelor of science and master of education in elementary education from East Carolina University; National Board Certification
YEARS TEACHING: 15
WHAT INSPIRED ME TO BECOME A TEACHER: My mom! She taught school for 30-plus years and instilled in me a love for learning and helping others.
Kara Snyder
AGE: 32
SCHOOL: G.R. Whitfield School
I TEACH: third grade
HOMETOWN: Allentown, Pa.
EDUCATION: bachelor’s and master’s degrees in elementary education, East Carolina University
YEARS TEACHING: 10
STUDENTS REMEMBER ME AS THE TEACHER WHO: will be their forever teacher. My students and I create a small family every year together and when they go on to their next grade level, I make sure to tell them that I will always be there if they ever need anything. I love having former students visit me and staying in touch with the families of my former students to see how they are doing. It’s important to me that my kids know they are always mine. No matter how old they get, they will always belong to the “flamingo” room!
Addison Cox
AGE: 33
SCHOOL: Pactolus
I TEACH: health and physical education
HOMETOWN: Garner
EDUCATION: bachelor of science in health and physical education and master of arts in education, East Carolina University
YEARS TEACHING: 11
STUDENTS REMEMBER ME AS THE TEACHER WHO: truly cares about their success and makes learning fun!
Ali Brilliant
AGE: 30
SCHOOL: Stokes School
I TEACH: middle school mathematics
HOMETOWN: Dubuque, Iowa
EDUCATION: bachelor’s degree in elementary education with specialties in reading and mathematics from the University of Iowa
YEARS TEACHING: seven
WHAT INSPIRED ME TO BECOME A TEACHER: I was inspired to become a teacher by all the great role models that I had growing up. They helped me be the best version of myself, and I wanted to help others in the same way.