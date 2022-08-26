Chase and Deputy William Toney

Chase and Deputy William Toney are helping each other prepare for life after law enforcement.

 DAVE CRUZ/ROCKY MOUNT TELEGRAM

ROCKY MOUNT — Although he endures unbearable pain, especially on rainy days, from the four gunshot wounds he suffered in the line of duty on Feb. 4, 2021, Nash County Deputy William Toney is holding up well.

He looks fit, has a warm and personable demeanor and forgiveness in his heart for the man who tried to kill him during a traffic stop on I-95.