Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Cornell Powell came home to Greenville for Thanksgiving this week and 100 families in his hometown are grateful he did.
The J.H. Rose High School graduate teamed up with Last Days Tabernacle, a church and food bank on Dexter Drive, to provide boxes of shelf-stable foods, collards, potatoes and hams.
Powell coordinated with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina to find a location that could help those in need receive a Thanksgiving meal. He donated all of the food to Last Days Tabernacle and joined them to distribute it to the community.
“To see the smile on their face when they leave warms my heart and that is the reason why I do it,” Powell said on Wednesday afternoon while working with family and volunteers from the church packed about 100 cars with food.
Powell funded the project and all the food was locally sourced, according to the Food Bank’s Carter Crain.
“Cornell funded this project,” he said. “The produce came from Greenville produce company and the hams came from a local retailer. Another Greenville company that we work with to provide shelf-stable foods also makes disaster boxes for us and they were able to jump in and make those boxes. We kept it local.”
The ham was a special treat, Crain said. “Hams are something we don’t see a lot of. Having somebody fund them is huge for this time of year.”
The Greenville church Powell partnered with is led by Pastor Beatrice Hogan and doubles as a food bank every other week. It is located at 504-C Dexter St. and those in need can visit the location every other Thursday at 2 p.m. to receive canned foods, meat, cereal and other items.
Hogan, 79, has over a decade of experience running her organization and plans to continue its efforts. “We had to cut back from serving every week but we help as many people as we can,” she said.
Her daughter, Terrie Howard, estimates the church serves around 50 people each time they open.
Jessica Whichard, vice president of communications for the food bank, was on-site and shared more ways people can help during the holidays.
“We’re in the midst of our holiday meals drive so we are able to double the funds donated during November and December. Any sort of donations are helpful, especially with the supply chain challenges going on right now. If you can, anything you’re buying for your table, buy a little extra and take it to your local food bank,” she said.
Powell graduated from Clemson University after winning two national championships. Earlier this year he was drafted to the Kansas City Chiefs. He is currently on the practice squad.
This is the first food drive his organization, “The Powell Project,” has coordinated. Next, they plan to hold a book drive for local elementary schools. He also wants to hold a football camp in Greenville during the summer.
“I was fortunate enough to be put in this situation. So I just wanted to give back as much as possible,” the rookie said.