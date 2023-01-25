Achieving and maintaining a healthy weight helps reduce your risk for COVID and other respiratory infections. Use a proven and safe weight loss method.

Q It’s January I am hearing from many of my patients a desire to lose weight. Several have asked me about GoLo. KC, Greenville


Professor emeritus Kathy Kolasa, a registered dietitian nutritionist and Ph.D., is an affiliate professor in the Brody School of Medicine at ECU. Contact her at kolasaka@ecu.edu.