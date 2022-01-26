To reduce your risk of infection, support your immune system. Try to exercise every day, even if it is a light intensity walk outside.
Q What if a New Year’s diet isn’t an option? KT, Greenville
A Kevin Travia is a second-year ECU Brody medical student with a concern about the food insecurity he has observed in our community. Here is his essay on what we can do to help.
The year is 2022 and everywhere you look you see articles and advertisements about eating healthier. “Eat this rare nut before bed!” “Try this fruit to kickstart your New Year!” Why are we bombarded by these claims and products? Most of these claims made about super foods and diets are not backed by science, but what about the few that are? Despite the evolving world of nutrition, the basics of eating a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables, as described in the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, has remained the same. If eating a balanced diet can help you live better and maybe longer, how come everyone doesn’t have access to the foods to do it?
The idea of enhancing longevity through food and exercise is clearly not a new one, but everyone does not have access to quality foods that make up a balanced diet. Distance to travel to a grocery store, getting time off from work to shop, and simply the costs are common barriers people face in eastern North Carolina when trying to access healthy food.
So, what can you do to help? First, we must understand food insecurity or FI. FI is when individuals lack the appropriate types and or amounts of food for an active, healthy life. This problem can be persistent or episodic especially among families with children who have limited resources. COVID-19 has only made matters worse as the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina estimates up to 600,000 families in the area may struggle to access food.
One-way physicians and others measure FI is by asking two questions. If the individual or family responds, “yes that applies to me” to either of the following two statements: “We worried whether our food would run out before we got money to buy more” and “The food we bought just didn’t last, and we didn’t have money to get more.” Many studies highlight that FI may negatively affect children’s ability since birth to thrive, their immune functioning, obesity rate, and risk of hospitalization.
In Pitt County, nearly two of every three children receive free or reduced cost lunches. If they are eligible for those meals, it underscores their families may need additional resources to help them learn. A recent article from the White House highlights that rate of FI decreased following increased access to government aid and resources including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) often referred to as food stamps.
Simply put, we need you. The only way we will beat FI is with your help identifying those who are eligible to enroll in these programs and those who need help accessing quality foods. So instead of talking about the newest diet or dietary supplement in 2022 to change your life, let’s start the discussion around ensuring everyone in our community has access to healthy food.
In Pitt County, we have some resources available. The JOY Soup Kitchen at 700 Albemarle Ave. has daily lunches from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and evening meals from 5-6 p.m. Numerous churches also hold events to give food to those who cannot otherwise access it. Note that Brody medical students played a part in developing the Medical Food Pantry at Vidant Medical Center. This is for patients who need emergency assistance as they leave the hospital, or a clinic visit at ECU Health.
If FI, they will receive a large bag of food and educational materials on how to eat healthy on a budget that meets the diet prescription their physician has given them to help them heal or manage their medical condition like diabetes or high blood pressure. This pantry was established in 2018 as a partnership among VMC, the Brody School of Medicine and the Food Bank of Eastern North Carolina. Financial donations are welcomed. You can google “food pantries near your town” to find a list of local resources or email Kathy Kolasa.
Next time you see an advertisement for that exotic fruit that’ll “change your life” or diet trend, ask yourself and those around you if everyone in the room has access to quality food in the first place. You can’t always tell if a person is food insecure and there’s a good chance the people you see every day may not have access to quality foods. You may play a big part in helping that friend you talk to on your walk into work or a patient who for many different reasons might be FI, access a basic human right.