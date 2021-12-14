AYDEN — Town officials hosted a kick-off celebration on Monday for a facility that farmers, manufactures and other business owners will be able to use to prepare food for the marketplace.
The event, which took place in the new Ayden Renaissance Center located on the second floor of Quilt Lizzy, spotlighted the Eastern North Carolina Food Commercialization Center (ENCFCC).
The North Carolina General Assembly recently designated $4 million to fund the proposed 24,000 square-foot center, which will be located in Ayden’s Worthington Industrial Park.
The concept and vision for the facility has been in the works since 2012. At the kick-off event, Mayor Stephen Tripp called Ayden “the ideal location” for the center.
“It will bring economic growth to this region,” Tripp said.
Brad Hufford, vice president for business development of the Greenville-ENC Alliance, has been involved with the ENCFCC project for the last eight years. When it was was in its initial stages, he was the economic developer and town planner for Ayden.
Hufford said the impact of the center will be multi-pronged because of the various users.
“Farmers will have an opportunity to get more for their crops,” he said. “Entrepreneurs that are maybe making their barbecue sauce — or jams or jellies or what have you — in their home kitchen and selling it a little at a time are going to have a facility that they can go (to) and that’s approved by the FDA. They will be able to take those goods and really get them into a store shelf and make it more of a legitimate company.
“Then, overall for our community, we’ll be able to hopefully attract more food and beverage processing companies here to take advantage of our rural area and all of our infrastructure and great location,” Hufford said.
“We hope to have an anchor for Ayden to be able to attract people to move to the community and for jobs to be created here,” he said.
Keith Purvis, project manager for the center, said it is “going to provide food manufacturing space and support local food entrepreneurs in eastern North Carolina.”
“It’s going to provide opportunities and hope for the people of eastern North Carolina, for our community,” he said.
“It’s more than about just a building and it’s more than about just making products. It’s about opportunities for us as a community,” Purvis said. “Hopefully this, as Brad said, will spark some food companies to want to invest and relocate into eastern North Carolina.”
State Rep. Brian Farkas said that he has a lot of close ties to Ayden and with new district lines drawn, Ayden will be part of District 9, which he represents.
“When I was in the House, I made it a top priority to work with Rep. (Chris) Humphrey,” he said. “We were primary sponsors on the bipartisan legislation to make sure that it was in the budget.”
Farkas was the only freshman Democrat appointed to the Conference Committee in the budget negotiations.
“I was able to protect (the project) during the negotiations,” he said. “That was really important … to make sure it stays a priority on both sides was critical.
“I think it’s a game-changer especially with its ties to some of the local infrastructure that’s now in place,” said Farkas. “I think it’s going to help that small business owner, that small farmer who’s trying to figure out how to take their business and entrepreneurship to the next level. It’s going to be a really positive, uplifting economic generation.”
U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy said the center will be great for eastern North Carolina.
“It’s time to get people back to work,” Murphy said. “Work brings meaning to life. Work brings truth to life and it’s something that’s beautiful here in eastern North Carolina.”
Tripp explained that opening the center is a community effort.
“It’s a collaboration of many institutions coming together to make this happen,” said Tripp. He praised the College of Agriculture at N.C. State University, the College of Business at East Carolina University and Pitt Community College for their contributions to the process.
In addition to the funding provided by the North Carolina General Assembly, the ENCFCC is made possible by the support of several collaborative partners across the region including the Town of Ayden, Pitt County Government, Greenville-ENC Alliance, Greenville Produce Company, ElectriCities, East Carolina University, Miller School of Entrepreneurship at East Carolina University, N.C. State University and the North Carolina Departments of Agriculture and Commerce.