Scares took a backseat to smiles Monday afternoon community members and ECU Health staff put on a Halloween parade for patients at James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital.
Fire trucks, floats and fresh air were on the agenda for children and their families, who got a chance to step outside for a much needed respite from their hospital rooms.
“I didn’t think she’d get to celebrate Halloween today because we are here,” said Quionna Lofton, the mother of Emoni Salbant. “This is very nice and well thought. I think it was very lovely.”
Salbant, in her fairy princess costume, was a fan of a float featuring the characters from the film series “Trolls,” which her mom said is one of her favorite movies. Kids had a chance to pick out their own costumes from a list generated by hospital staff, which Chloe Williams, a child life intern at Maynard, said is an important way of giving them agency amid tumultuous times.
“My favorite part was getting to see them pick out their own costumes,” Williams said. “This provides them choices and opportunities. ... they can say ‘I want to be Spider-Man’ and they get to be Spider-Man.”
The majority of children who watched the parade are either long-term patients undergoing treatment or will be in the future, Williams said. They included pediatric patients and immune-compromised patients.
“Some patients get discharged after the parade but ... most of the kids are here full time,” Williams said.
Participants in the parade included Greenville Fire-Rescue and the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, where therapy dog Drifter was in a lion costume of his own. Also in attendance were East Carolina University’s mascot PeeDee the Pirate and Carolyn Martin, Miss North Carolina 2022.
“My younger sister actually has Krohn’s disease, so when she was diagnosed she was in a hospital for about eight months of her year in eighth grade,” Martin said. “I know how important it is for families to have people come care about their children, and also to celebrate the people who are making sure children are safe and happy.”
Martin said she was a fan of the creative floats and interacting with the patients.
“Plenty of future Miss North Carolinas,” Martin said. “No matter where you come from, no matter where your story begins, that is only one part of you.”
Williams said that giving parents like Lofton a dose of normalcy does a lot for morale.
“When you’re stuck in a hospital room all day it can get kind of overwhelming and repetitive, so I think just for them to come outside, get some fresh air and enjoy the community I think helps them a lot,” Williams said.
And for her daughter, who will not be able to trick-or-treating with her siblings, Lofton said the parade was a welcome break.
“It’s a little stressful sitting in the rooms while they are getting treatment and going through the pain, everything they are going through,” Lofton said.
“They’re just sitting there when usually they’d be out and about enjoying life, having fun, but they can’t do that because we are here getting treatment. This is a break for her.”