Scares took a backseat to smiles Monday afternoon community members and ECU Health staff put on a Halloween parade for patients at James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital.

Fire trucks, floats and fresh air were on the agenda for children and their families, who got a chance to step outside for a much needed respite from their hospital rooms.


Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and 329-9566.