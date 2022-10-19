SNOW HILL — People who are unfamiliar with the musical “Newsies,” being presented this weekend by Kids on Stage, may be surprised to learn the real-life role that kids and teens played in the fight for fair wages against newspaper tycoons a little more than a century ago.

Likewise, audiences not acquainted with Kids on Stage most likely do not realize the role a teenager played in launching the Greene County theater group in 2015.


